Wayne County splits a pair of weekend games 

The Wayne County High School baseball team split a pair of games this past weekend. The Cardinals downed Lincoln County High school 7-1 on Friday, but fell to Garrard County High School 10-9 on Saturday.
In the Cards' victory over Lincoln County, junior pitcher Jayden Keith picked up the win in six innings of work. Keith struck out seven batters and only allowed one run scored.
Senior Titus Jones had a hit and drove in three runs. Junior Trevet Smith had two hits and drove in a run. Senior Jacob Jackson had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs.
In the loss to Garrard County, Titus Jones and junior Renan Dobbs drove in two runs each.
Sophomore Kason Pitman had two hits and scored two runs. Jayden Keith had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Wayne County (3-1) travel to Pulaski County High School on Monday and hosts Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday.
