Wayne County suffers back-to-back losses

After back-to-back wins, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team suffered back-to-back losses over the weekend. On Friday, the Cardinals fell to Evangel Christian by a score of 65-35, and then loss to Russell County by a count of 70-63 in the Kay Morris Classic.
In the Evangel Christian setback, Mason Burchett led the Cards with 17 points, three treys and six rebounds. Kayden Phillips scored nine points and hit three treys. Kendall Phillips scored five points. Gage Gregory scored four points and had five rebounds.
In the Russell County loss, Burchett scored a game-high 31 points, hit six treys and had three boards. Kendall Phillips scored 17 points and had seven rebounds. Gregory scored eight points. Kayden Phillips and Antajuan Dumphord scored three points each. Bryson Slone scored one point. Dumphord led the Cardinals with nine rebounds, and Renan Dobbs had seven boards.
Wayne County (8-10) will host Somerset Christian School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
