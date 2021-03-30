Wayne County topples Somerset in 5 innings

MONTICELLO - In first two days of the 2021 baseball season, the Wayne County High School Cardinals have pulled out commanding mercy rule five-inning game victories. But on Tuesday night, the Cardinals downed the defending 2019 12th Region champion Somerset High School Briar Jumpers by a score of 12-2.
Somerset outhit the Cardinals 7 to 4, but the Cardinals got the big hits when they needed them the most. And to make matters worst, Somerset walked seven Wayne County batters and made four fielding errors.
The Briar Jumpers led off the first inning with a run scored when Tanner Popplewell singled to right field to score senior Cam Ryan.
However, Wayne County scored a total of seven runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
In the second, Wayne County senior Andrews Brammer scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch.
In the third, Wayne County's sophomore Kason Pitman scored on a bases-loaded walk. Sophomore Malachi Brown singled to right filed to score junior Jayden Keith.
In the fourth, Wayne County senior Jacob Jackson hit a three-run homer to centerfield to score Brown and Keith. Jackson's dinger put Wayne County up 7-1 after four frames.
The Briar Jumpers tried to get back in the game by scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning. Popplewell singled to centerfield to plate Ryan.
The game ended in the fifth inning when the Cardinals scored five runs for the walk-off win. Wayne County sophomore Kamryn Hammock reached base on an infield error to score junior Renan Dobbs. Next batter, Pitman reached base on a Somerset infield error to score senior Tristan Gregory. Later, Hancock scored on a wild pitch, and Pitman scored on a bases loaded hit by pitch of Brown.
The game came to an end when Wayne County's Renan Dobbs singled to left to score Keith in the walk-off win.
For Wayne County at the plate, Jacob Jackson led the way driving in three runs and scoring two runs. Malachi Brown drove in three runs. Renan Dobbs had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Titus Jones picked up the pitching win in 4.1 innings of work. Jones struck out three batters and kept the Somerset offense to only two runs.
Offensively for Somerset, Tanner Popplewell hit a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Senior Drew Johnson and sophomore Josh Gross had two hits each.
Wayne County (2-0) and Somerset (0-1) will play each other again in Monticello on Thursday, April 1. The Briar Jumpers will travel to Russell County on Wednesday, March 31.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
SHS 100 01X X - 2 7 4
WC 013 35X X - 12 4 1
HR - Jackson (WC). RBI - Popplewell 2 (SHS); Dobbs Jackson 3, Jones, Brown 3 (WC). WP - Jones (WC).
