Wayne County volleyball picks up five-set win

HARRODSBURG - The Wayne County High School volleyball team picked up a hard-fought five-set win over Mercer County High School on Monday night. The Lady Cardinals downed the Lady Titans by a score of 25-12, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 17-15.
Junior Mallory Campbell led the way with 23 kills, two blocks 19 digs and a service ace. Senior Leslie Dodd had 10 kills, nine digs, and four aces. Junior Elizabeth Wright had 10 kills, and two digs.
Senior Lorin Dodd had six kills, seven digs, and a service ace. Junior Mariah Bolin had 47 assists, one kills, nine digs and five aces. Sophomore Addy Rice had 12 digs, three aces, an assist and a kill.
Wayne County (5-7) will host Somerset Christian School on Thursday, Oct. 15.
