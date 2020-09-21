Wayne County volleyball picks up two wins

The Wayne County High School volleyball team picked up two wins this past week. The Lady Cardinals downed McCreary Central (25-23, 211-25, 25-22, 25-21) on Monday, Sept. 14 and Russell County (25-16, 29-27) on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In the Lady Cards' win over McCreary Central, Mallory Campbell led the way with 11 kills and 15 digs. Mariah Bolin had 27 assists and seven digs. Leslie Dodd had 8 kills, five digs and two aces. Elizabeth Wright had four kills, two blocks, two assists, a dig and a service ace.
In the Lady Cards' win over Russell County, Leslie Dodd came up big with 11 kills, and 11 digs. Mallory Campbell had five kills, six service aces and 11 digs. Kennedy Keith had five kills four assists, four digs and three aces. Mariah Bowlin had two kills, 18 assists, and five digs.
Wayne County (2-3) played Southwestern at the Wigwam on Monday and will host South Laurel on Tuesday
