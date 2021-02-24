Wayne County was on fire against Somerset Christian.

The Wayne County Cardinals basketball team dominated on both sides of the ball to score an 84-49 victory against the Somerset Christian Cougars last night at Somerset Christian.
Sophomore Mason Burchett was electric for the Cardinals on offense with a game high 33 points. Burchett scored from all levels of the court and was 12-12 from free throw as well to have a star night on the offensive end.
Top player for the Cougars was junior Braydon Moore who led his team in scoring with 17.
Another aspect that elevated Burchett's game was Wayne's outstanding defensive play. They were all over the Cougars all game and forced a ridiculous amount of turnovers that resulted in easy transition buckets.
Despite the lopsided final, Somerset Christian started the night with the momentum in their favor as they opened the game with a 9-2 run.
After their run, however, the Cardinals outscored them 31-10 to go into the second period leading 33-19.
During the first, Wayne had ten from Burchett, six from senior Brody Weaver, five from junior Gage Gregory, six from 8th grade starter Kendall Phillips, and six from junior Renan Dobbs.
For the Cougars, Moore, senior Aaron Crubaugh, and junior David Crubaugh each had four, and junior Luke Atwood had seven.
The second quarter was a lot more competitive, and the Cougars played much better defense.
Despite a more competitive period, Wayne County led by 19 at 48-29 going into halftime.
Burchett added another seven during the second, Phillips scored five, and Weaver put in three.
On the other side, Atwood and A. Crubaugh each had two in the second, and Moore had six.
After the break, the Cardinals once again turned up the heat and outscored Somerset Christian 26-8 in the third quarter.
Burchett had nearly half of their third period points at 12, Weaver had one, Gregory had seven, Dobbs had two, freshman Kayden Phillips had three, and freshman Antajuan Dumphord had one.
The Cougar's eight points came from four points off two drives from Moore, a driving layup by Atwood, and an inside bucket after an offensive rebound by D. Crubaugh.
With a 37 point lead at 74-37 heading into the fourth, Wayne began to cycle some of their starters out and slow things down. Somerset Christian just outscored the Cardinals 12-10 during the fourth for the 84-49 final.
In the fourth, Wayne County had four from Burchett, three from Dobbs and three from Gregory.
Somerset Christian closed the game with seven from Moore, two from Atwood, and three from A. Crubaugh in the fourth.
The Cougars were coming off their biggest win of the season against Lynn Camp but struggled tonight against the Cardinals at home.
Somerset Christian, who dropped to 4-14, will look to redeem their loss tomorrow night (Thursday) when they play the Russell County Lakers at home. Wayne County, who advanced to 6-9, will be back in action Friday where they will play the Lincoln County Patriots on the road.
SCS - 19 - 10 - 8 - 12 - 49
WCHS - 33 - 15 - 26 - 10 - 84
Somerset Christian - Moore 21, Atwood 13, A. Crubaugh 9, D. Crubaugh 6.
Wayne Co. - Burchett 33, Gregory 15, Dobbs 11, Kendall Phillips 11, Weaver 10, Kayden Phillips 3, Dumphord 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.