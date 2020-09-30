Wayne County wins 4 of their last 6 volleyball matches

LONDON - The Wayne County High School have won four of their last six games with their 3-1 victory over North Laurel on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals came from behind to down North Laurel 24-26, 25-18, 25-14, 25-10.
Wayne County was led by junior Mallory Campbell with 13 kills, a block, and seven serving aces. Junior Elizabeth Wright had 12 kills and three digs. Sophomore Sydney Alley made six kills, seven digs and an ace. Junior Mariah Bowlin tallied 32 assists, four digs and two aces.
Sophomore Addy Rice had four kills, an assist and an ace. Junior Kennedy Keith had a kill, an assist, seven digs and a service ace. Freshman Neveah Anderson and senior Brooklyn Napier both had two serving aces each.
Wayne County (4-5) will host Pulaski County on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.