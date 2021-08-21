Wayne County wins First Edition of Highway 90 Bowl

MONTICELLO --- The much anticipated beginning of the Tyler Guffey era was tonight, as the Wayne County Cardinals kicked off their season at home against the visiting Bulldogs of Clinton County, in the very first edition of the Highway 90 Bowl. Any potential doubters or critics of the Cardinals Program were soon silenced as the team came out blazing hot, recording a 21-0 first quarter, en route to a 42-6 final score that featured a lot of running plays (with the clock running much of the second half as well).
The game started off in a strange fashion as Clinton County decided to attempt a squib kick, which was then recovered by Nathan Stokes of Wayne County, giving the Cardinals a prime starting position for their first offensive drive of the season on Clinton's 48 yard line. The Cardinals then proceeded to run the ball on every play this possession, eventually leading to a wildcat play on 4th and 1, which saw Justin Curry take the direct snap and run for 29 yards and the game's first touchdown. The point after was then made (shout out to Collin Tucker for making his first career kick as well here). After the Cardinals kicked it away to the Bulldogs, the Cardinals committed their first penalty of the game, an offsides call that cost them 5 yards. However, the defense stepped up at this point and forced a punt that was taken to the Bulldogs' 18 yard line. Then compound that with a horsecollar on Clinton, and that brought Wayne to the 9 yard line. 1 play later, and the Cardinals hit paydirt once again, as QB Wesley Cares called his own number and ran the ball for 9 yards and the touchdown, just the beginning of a beautiful night for the Offensive MVP of this game, and making the score 14-0. Wayne County proceeded to squib kick, and it was then fumbled on the catch by Clinton, and then recovered by Wayne County on the Bulldogs' 40. Following solid runs by Nathaniel Sullivan (2 yards, 7 yards, 3 yards), another QB keeper by Cares for 16, a 7 yard run by Mason Burchett, Cares proceeded to run straight through to the goal line from 3 yards out for his 2nd rushing touchdown and thus making the score 21-0. After a 4th down fake punt run by Clinton's Bryson Cross that was unsuccessful in obtaining the first down, the first quarter came to an end.
It was more of the same in the 2nd quarter, as a pitch to N. Sullivan for 9 yards was followed by a keeper by Cares for a gain of 24 yards. Unfortunately, Cares followed that play with a bit of a misstep, as he was called for intentional grounding for a loss of 15. Fast forward a few plays, and Cares made his only big mistake of the night, as he heaved a pass towards the end zone that was intercepted by Clinton County. After some small gains and some more offside penalties by Wayne County, the Cardinals had the ball back at the Bulldogs' 43 yard line. It only took one play to get to the endzone this time however, as Cares broke free and ran 43 yards for his 3rd rushing touchdown of the game, to make it 28-0 in favor of the home team. The Bulldogs got the ball back, and after a solid pass from QB Bently Boils to Adam Herald for 15 yards, things went bad for the Clinton County offense, as a fumbled snap lost them 13 yards, a sack by Andrew Winchester for a loss of 4 gave the ball back to Wayne on downs. Following 3 runs by Burchett for 22 yards, a pass to Antajuan Dumphord for 4 yards, and 2 runs by Charlie Stevens for a combined 27 yards, Cares ran it in from 1 yard out to give him his 4th and final rushing touchdown on the day, and this made it 35-0 in favor of the Cardinals, just 1 point short of a running clock, and that is where the score was at the end of the first half.
On the very first play after the 2nd half kickoff, Boils was intercepted by Justin Curry, who then had a free run to the endzone from 35 yards out for the touchdown to make it 42-0 in favor of Wayne County, and now the running clock had been activated. This is where the majority of the action slowed down, as Wayne County sought to get some of their younger players some good reps in a real game, including Kaden Sullivan who had some very solid runs throughout the 3rd and 4th quarters. Late in the 4th quarter, QB Boils of Clinton had 2 really good passes; One to Bryson Cross, one for 23 yards that also featured Wayne County being called for defensive pass interference, and then a 30 yard pass to Nick Delk for a late touchdown, making the score 42-6 after the failed 2-pt conversion. After the insuing kick that was fair caught by Dumphord, the Cardinals elected to let the clock wind down, with the final score remaining 42-6.
As stated earlier, QB Wesley Cares won the Offensive MVP of this game, accounting for 4 TD's on the ground. Wayne County returns to action next Friday at home at 7:30, where they welcome in the Maroons of Pulaski County.
