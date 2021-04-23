Wayne County wins fourth straight game

WILLIAMSBURG - The Wayne County High School baseball team notched their fourth straight win in ta 15-2 victory over Williamsburg High School on Thursday.
The Cardinals slugged out 11 hits and took advantage of 11 Yellow Jackets errors in the road win.
Wayne County's Jacob Jackson led the Cards with four hits, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Titus Jones drove in two runs and scored a run. Renan Dobbs had two hits and scored two runs.
Malachi Brown drove in three runs and scored a run. Also, Brown got the pitching win in two innings of work.
Wayne County (7-6) will travel to Rockcastle County High School on Friday, and play back-to-back district games with McCreary Central High School on Monday, April 26 (away), and Tuesday, April 27 (home).
