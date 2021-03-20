Wayne County's Mark McKinley and Macey Blevins both received 12th Region awards for their outstanding performance 

After a 17-2 regular season, the Wayne County Lady Cardinals head coach Mark McKinley awarded with the 12th Region Coach of the Year award, and star WKU signee Macey Blevins was awarded the 12th Region Player of the year award.
The Lady Cards have steadily improved over the last several years and pieced it all together this year to be a true 12th Region powerhouse and 12th Region Championship contender.
"It has been a true blessing to coach this team," said coach McKinley. "They are a great group of young ladies off the court as well as on the court. Most of the time they arrive thirty minutes before practice starts and sit in the locker room talking. They work hard in practice, they have been raised with morals and character, and they are respectful. They are the key to the success we've had this year, along with great assistant coaches, and a top notch manager. Any success we've had this year is a direct result of our players, coaches, and managers."
When asked about this season's success, McKinley made sure to note this was a whole team effort and that everyone involved has contributed to the success of this Lady Card's team.
McKinley also had extremely high praise for his senior leader, and 12th Region Player of the Year award winner.
"First, let me make this clear. I am not responsible in any way for the player Macey has become," said coach McKinley. "She has taken the initiative to become the player she is. She has pursued individual instruction from Jared Parmley, she has come in on her own and done workouts, and having a mother and father that played college basketball helped. She is a self made player. Macey's impact on this team is felt off the floor as well as on. Macey is very down to earth and gets along with all her teammates. It doesn't hurt that she's not only our best player, but our hardest working player in practice. The rest of our team works hard in practice, don't get me wrong, but any coach knows that when your best player is the hardest worker, you've got something special that other players can respect."
Something special is exactly what Blevins has been throughout her career at Wayne.
Blevins was a 1st Team All-State member and has set numerous Wayne County records including being their all time leading scorer, most career field goals, most career three pointers, most career free throws, most career blocks, and most points, blocks, assists, and threes made in a single game.
She has earned her WKU scholarship and 12th Region Player of the Year awards with excellence on and off the court, and had been a key factor in Wayne's success this season.
With a top coach, player, and team, the Lady Cards have an opportunity at 48th District and 12th Region Championships this season, and look to make some noise this post season.
