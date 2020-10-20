Wayne County's season ends in 12th region Tourney

DANVILLE - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team's season ended in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament in a 6-0 setback to top-ranked West Jessamine High School on Tuesday.
Going into the regional match-up against the tip team in the region, Wayne County High school boys soccer coach Darran Vickery knew his Cardinals would have their hands full.
"We played really god defensively," Vickery stated. "We just didn't adjusted well to the speed of playing on the turf. We are use to a really slow grass field. West had two goals inside the first three minutes, and we kind of settled in and played pretty decent after that.
"Of their six goals, three came off deflections were we had defenders there it just happened to redirect off the defender and go in," Vickery. "Two goals came off corner kicks. So in regular space, we played really well. Our keeper played tremendously well. We couldn't really maintain possession on our offense. We were either kicking it too far and out of reach of our guys. West was the better team, we struggled and we are not use to the speed of the turf field and that really hampered us."
Despite the season-ending loss, Wayne County finished with a 7-4-1 record and nearly pulled off a district title against Southwestern.
"We had a great season, albeit a short season," Vickery vaunted. "We were 7-2-1 in the regular season and we had a 11-3-1 season last year. We had seven shutouts on the season. Our defense was really good. Brandon McGinnis is our senior keeper and he was outstanding all year."
"We have only had a program for seven years and these seven seniors were sixth-graders when this program started and they were the first guys when we started a middle school program," Vickery added. "We got a couple of four-year starters in Reeve Stephens and Luke Vickery, they started all four years, played all the way through middle school and they were our captains this year."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
