Wayne pushes through McCreary to reach district finals

The Wayne County Lady Cardinals won 68-49 over the McCreary Central Lady Raiders last night at Wayne to advance to the 48th District Championship.
Junior Mallory Campbell and senior Macey Blevins led the way with Campbell leading the Lady Cards in scoring with 21 points, and Blevins making plays all over the court with a near triple double performance. Blevins finished with a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds and led the team with 8 assists.
For McCreary Central, Kennedy Creekmore led their team with 18 points and Elizabeth Anderson also reached double figures with 12.
The Lady Cards started off hot by outscoring McCreary 22-13 in the first, then just overcoming them 19-17 in a competitive second to lead 41-30 at halftime.
After the break, Wayne extended their lead to 17 at 58-41 heading into the fourth by outscoring the Lady Raiders 17-11 in the third.
Wayne County closed the game outscoring McCreary 10-8 to take the 19 point victory.
The win put Wayne at 18-2 on the season, and they advanced to the 48th District Championship which will be held at Wayne County High School this Thursday night. They will face the Southwestern Lady Warriors who are 16-3 on the season. The two teams traded, each winning one of their two head to head matchups this season, and both are regarded as top teams in the 12th Region and even the state, making this an extremely crucial matchup.
WCHS - 22 - 19 - 17 - 10 - 68
MCHS - 13 - 17 - 11 - 8 - 49
Wayne Co. - Campbell 21, Blevins 19, Bowlin 9, Upchurch 8, Jones 6, Turner 3, West 2.
McCreary Central - Creekmore 18, El. Anderson 12, Trammell 7, Kiser 5, Em. Anderson 3, Bell 2, Loudermilk 2.
