The Somerset Briar Jumpers have experienced a renaissance of sorts this season, winning three straight contests and having a serious claim to an undefeated record this season. In order to continue their strong start, the Jumpers will hit the road for the first time since week one of the regular season, beginning a road stretch that will last until the middle of October. Somerset faces a gargantuan challenge however, as they will have to take down one of the strongest teams in Class 1A in the Campbellsville Eagles. The Jumpers, historically, have held an edge on the Eagles, with Somerset winning four out of their five previous contests.
Somerset will have their work cut out for them to continue their strong offensive performances from previous weeks, as the Eagles currently hold the number one defense in the state, allowing just 12 total points in their four previous contests. Junior quarterback Josh Bruner will be under tremendous pressure up front all night, as the Eagles have combined for 14 sacks so far this season, with senior Keondre Weathers having five of those along with 29 total tackles. Somerset must be prepared up front and execute solid blocking to prevent pressure from getting to Bruner, with the duo of Kam and Kris Hughes needing once again to have big nights to fuel the Somerset offense.
Eagle sophomore quarterback Kace Eastridge has thrown for six touchdowns against five interceptions, so defensive back play for the Briar Jumpers will be key. Luckily, Somerset has combined for five interceptions on the year. Somerset will, however, have to be strong in their rush defense in the contest. Senior running back Daniel Forbis only has 177 rushing yards on the season, but also has seven rushing touchdowns. Eastridge is the leading rusher of Campbellsville, with 200 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Somerset has allowed 653 rushing yards and only 333 passing yards this season, so the Jumpers will have a chance in the contest if they can stop the rushing attack on Friday. Campbellsville has a high-scoring offense, the number 17th in the state so far this season, so Somerset will need to keep the score low if possible. The game between the Briar Jumpers and the Eagles will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Southwestern finally got a win last week, avoiding a very rare 0-3 start for the Warriors as they finally beat the Belfry Pirates. In order to continue their positive momentum, the tough early schedule of the Warriors only gets tougher as they make the trek north to take on the undefeated Mercer County Titans out of Class 3A in the Whitaker Bank Game. In the series history between the two teams, Southwestern holds a 5-3 record.
The Titans have the number 22 offense in the state, led by senior quarterback Thaddeus Mays. Mays has thrown for 485 yards with three touchdowns against just one interception. The true strength of the Titans’ offensive attack is their double-headed rushing threat of senior Denim Griffieth, who has 312 yards with six touchdowns, and sophomore Ashton Drakeford, who has 269 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Mays is also a solid dual threat, with six rushing touchdowns in his own right with 189 yards on the ground.
Out of all the offenses the Warriors have played to this point in the season, the Titans may very well have the strongest. For a Southwestern defense that has allowed 711 yards on the ground, this does not bode well.
Drakeford has been a revelation for the Titans this season, as not only is he one of the leading rushers, he is also their leading receiver with 242 yards and is one of their best players on the defensive end with 20 tackles and two interceptions.
The defense of Mercer County is strong as well, with three different players recording two interceptions each, the other two players being Griffieth and Mays. Senior lineman Aiden McKinney has also recorded five sacks this season.
The Warriors do have senior leadership at quarterback with Collin Burton, but they may want to rely more on their rushing attack to beat the Titans. Between senior Christian Walden and juniors Braxton Walters and Kaedon Flores, that rushing attack is more than capable is carrying the load.
The linemen of Southwestern will have to do their part in preventing the Titans from getting open holes for their own rushing attack, as well as providing solid blocking for the offense. The Warriors will square off with Mercer County on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Maroons have some serious questions after getting shut out in their 2023 home debut against Corbin 43-0. The underclassmen that make up a portion of the starting offense have been steadily improving so far this season, but will need to continue to take leaps forward, as Pulaski is now hoping to avoid their first 1-4 start since the 2011 season. Awaiting them in week five is the same team that ended their 2022 campaign in the Woodford County Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 heading into the game against the Maroons, with an offensive attack that slightly favors the running game. Woodford has four players with more than one rushing touchdown for the season, with juniors Andrew Nason and Leland Taylor chief among them with three touchdowns apiece.
Woodford County also features a freshman at quarterback in Lemmie Coons. Coons has thrown for 201 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Maroons will want to key in on the rushing attack as if they can force Coons out of the pocket, the freshman may be prone to making some mistakes through the air.
The defense of the Yellow Jackets is where things may get scary for Pulaski County. Woodford County is more suspect in their passing defense, but don’t tell that to senior Layton Starks, who currently is the state leader in sacks with eight for the season. Sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson will have to get the ball out quick to avoid the freight train that the Yellow Jackets will be sending towards the offensive line of the Maroons.
Junior receiver Harris Denmyer will once again figure to get a bulk of the targets for the Maroons. The run defense of Woodford County is stingy but freshman Kasen Brock will undoubtably get a lot of touches once again as he continues his steady improvement.
This will be only the second meeting all-time between the Maroons and the Yellow Jackets, with Pulaski desperately needing the win here to get some sort of positive momentum for the team. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
