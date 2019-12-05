When you talk about the Somerset High School offense, you have to talk mention their two big playmakers - Kaiya Sheron and Kade Grundy. The junior quarterback-receiver duo have accounted for a large portion of the Briar Jumpers' offensive yardage and scoring this season. And when the close games have been on the line, the entire Somerset football team looks for these two talented playmakers to deliver the goods.
Sheron, who has already been offered from several major Division I football programs including Kentucky, has already passed for over 3,000 yards this season and thrown 27 touchdown passes. And while Sheron has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, the fleet-footed QB is not afraid to run with the ball as he leads the Briar Jumpers in rushing with 905 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
Without a doubt, Kade Grundy has been Sheron's favorite target this season, The junior duo have hooked up for 64 pass receptions this season. Grundy has accumulated 1,390 receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns via Sheron's passes.
"Kaiya came to Somerset his sixth grade year from Oldham County, and we have been playing basketball and football together ever since," Grundy stated. "We built a friendship and hung out a lot."
Kaiya admitted that Kade has been a good friend off the football field, and he has the utmost confidence in Grundy on the gridiron.
"On the football field, Kade is my #1 target and I look for him anytime I can," Sheron stated. "Off the field, we hangout a lot on weekdays, weekends, or anytime we can."
"When I throw the football to Kade, I trust him 110 percent to catch it," Sheron explained. "Even if he has two guys on him, I expect Kade to go up and get it. He is just better than a lot of people we play."
Grundy has the same respect for Sheron, and he felt his own game suffered somewhat when Kaiya was injured, and didn't play during his eighth-grade and freshman years.
"When Kaiya was hurt and not playing it was different," Grundy recalled. "I mean Mason Reese was a good quarterback, but Kaiya is on a different level. Kaiya gives me good looks at the ball, which has enabled me to make good plays for him. And that is sort of part of why we are here now."
Over the past two seasons, the two players have teamed up for a lot of great and exciting pass plays, but one play stands out above the rest for both of them
"My favorite catch had to be at LCA in the district championship game," Grundy stated. "I came up and went over the top of a corner with a little over two minutes left in the game, and that play pretty much sealed the game."
"I like going over the top of defenders," Grundy stated with a smile. "I like making moves and outrunning people on short pass plays, but going over the top of players is the most fun for me."
Like any good quarterback, Sheron knows his short passes are the higher percentage plays to make, but like his teammate he too likes the thrill of the long pass play over the top in the end zone.
"Yeah it is easier for me to throw Kade a short pass and let him stretch it out for a long gain or score, but when I throw him the long passes over the top it makes my highlight film look better," Sheron laughed. "When Kade goes up for those big long catches it makes me look better. Those short passes that Kade turns into long gains looks better on the stat sheet."
Somerset football coach Robbie Lucas loves the offensive production of his quarterback-receiver duo, but he explained that the two talented juniors impact the team in many other ways than just their long pass plays in the end zone.
"The best thing about Kaiya and Kade is that they give more credit to their teammates than they give to themselves," Lucas stated.
"Kade is a very quiet young man who is great to coach," Lucas explained. "He is a true football player this year, and that is what I want people to understand. In years past, Kade just wanted to be a receiver. But when he bought in he bought in lock, stock and barrel. He is a defensive back, he is a wide receiver, he will block, he will catch, he will return kicks, and he punt for us - which he hates to do."
"I have loved to watch Kaiya grow up," Lucas said of his quarterback. "He has taken steps leaps and bounds from where he was. He is starting to get us out of bad plays and he is starting to call his own number. He understands when to call his number or when to defer to somebody else. Both Kaiya and Kade have grown together and allowed us to be who we are."
The two Briar Jumper playmakers both know what is expected of them in the state championship game on Saturday, and they know all their teammates are counting on them to make the big plays on the offensive side of the ball.
"We have to take care of the ball on offense and making plays on defense," Sheron stated. "If our offense doesn't capitalize then it is on me and Kade, because we know we are the leaders of the offense and we have to make plays for the whole team."
When Saturday's state championship game is on the line, don't be surprised if these two teammates and friends come up with the big play.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
