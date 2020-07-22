featured alert breaking
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 3:32 pm
Dorothy Cross Barber Notarbartolo, 88, formerly of Lincoln County, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
