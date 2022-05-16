Pulaski County High School sophomore Wessen Falin hit a walk-off grand slam home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the sixth inning in the Maroons' win over Barren County High School.
Wessen Falin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Linda Jones, 69, of Eubank, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
