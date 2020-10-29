West downs Southwestern in Region Finals

NICHOLASVILLE - The Southwestern High School Lady Warriors and West Jessamine Lady Colts put on a show last night in the 12th Region Volleyball Tournament championship match. In the end, Southwestern fell to West Jessamine in four sets (29-27, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23).
"I was so proud of how hard they fought tonight," said Southwestern High School volleyball coach Melissa Gaunce. "We dug ourselves into holes a couple of times and put a lot of pressure on ourselves. It's always harder to play from behind and I think we just felt that pressure a little too much tonight."
The Lady Warriors did get behind early as they dropped the first two sets, but they made a crucial momentum shift with the third set.
Early in the third set, like the first two, the teams were in a back and forth battle. However, Southwestern was up 5-4 and had back to back kills from junior Avery Rose, and senior Payton Brock off assists from senior Maddy Foster and senior Leah Hollis, and after a West Jessamine error, they had another kill from junior Emmie Vanover off an assist from Foster to give them a five point lead.
From that point on, the Warriors kept a steady lead and ended up winning the set 25-18 to force a fourth set.
During the third set, Southwestern had six kills from Brock, 5 from Vanover, and singles from Rose and junior Katie Shaw. They also had eleven assists from Foster, and a singles for Hollis, and sophomore Kylee Tucker, a block each from Brock and Vanover, and an ace by senior Kami Wilson.
The Colts had three kills from junior Emily Krintz, two from senior Ava Gdovka, assists from junior Sydney Collins, junior Olivia McKibben, and junior Annabella Pandelli, a block from sophomore Brooke Hager, and an ace by McKibben.
Despite the Warriors shifting the momentum their way in the third, West Jessamine took it right back at the start of the fourth.
They opened the final set with a 5-0 run featuring a block by Hager, and several Warrior errors. The Warriors ended their five point streak with a kill from Brock off an assist from Foster an ace by Wilson.
While Southwestern got to their feet, the Colts did not let up and stayed a good distance ahead. That was until the Warriors went on a 13-2 run to come back from a nine point deficit.
West Jessamine was up 13-4 after a kill by Krintz, a block by Gdovka, and an ace from Pandelli. However, the 13-2 run by the Warriors put them ahead 17-15 and featured a kill from Rose, three kills by Vanover, and a pair of kills by Brock that were all assisted by Foster.
Following the big run by Southwestern, the Colts put together a small run of their own when they got five straight points after a kill and a block from Hager, a kill by Krintz, and an ace from McKibben.
The teams continued the back and forth for a while until West Jessamine put the Warriors in a difficult situation as they led 24-21. Rose killed a ball, then blocked another to put the fourth set at 24-23, but Gdovka put down a kill to give her Colts the 25-23 set win and help them to a 12th Region title.
"At the beginning of the season, with all the unknows surrounding us, we weren't sure that we would even get to finish out season," said coach Gaunce. "So as tough as a loss is, I am so glad we got to play our season. We didn't get to have our normal preseason conditioning so at the beginning of the season we struggled a little with our technique, but the desire and will to play hard and win was always there. So as our season progressed and our technique caught up with our will to win, they became a great little team and that was definitely evident tonight."
At the start of the game, the opening set was arguably one of the most hard fought and competitive sets of the night. The teams traded leads multiple times throughout the set until the Colts finally won it 29-27.
Throughout the first set, West Jessamine had four kills from Krintz, three each for Hager and Gdovka, and two from freshman Abi Bruner. They also had six assists from Pandelli, four from McKinnen, and one from Collins, as well as a block by Bruner, an ace by Pandelli, and a trio of aces by Gdovka.
Southwestern had five kills from Rose, four from Hollis, a pair each from Foster and Brock, and singles from Shaw and Vanover. They also had twelve assists from Foster, one from Wilson, a pair of blocks by Vanover, a single block by Rose, and an ace each from Shaw and junior Paige Truett.
Like the first set, the second set started off close early, but the Colts pulled away midway through the set to win it 25-17. Their set win featured four kills by Krintz, three by Gdovka, and one each from Hager and junior Keelin Ford. Hager put down four blocks, McKibben had four assists, Pandelli had three assists, and McKibben had an ace to contribute as well.
During the second set the Warriors had a pair of kills each by Brock, Rose and Shaw, as well a single from Vanover, seven assists by Foster, and a block by Rose.
With the end of the Southwestern volleyball season comes the end of the high school careers for their four seniors. The team will graduate Payton Brock, Maddy Foster, Leah Hollis, and Kami Wilson.
"I have four outstanding seniors," said coach Gaunce. "They are not just great athletes, they are great girls. I have had the privilege of coaching them since middle school and not one time throughout their careers have they given me a second of trouble. They have been great teammates and have left behind the kind of example I hope every play after them strives to follow."
The Warriors closed their season with a 16-6-1 overall record. The win will send West Jessamine to the State Volleyball Tournament.
"Next season we will have nine seniors," said Gaunce. "They have been playing together since middle school and I am expecting great things from them. They have some big shoes to fill, but they are very capable. So hopefully this time next year we'll find ourselves battling for a region title again."
Players from our local schools that mad the 12th Region All-Tournament team included Pulaski County High School senior Lindsey Horn, Southwestern senior Payton Brock, Southwestern senior Maddy Foster, and Southwestern senior Kami Wilson.
