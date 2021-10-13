West Jessamine breezes by Somerset

DANVILLE - Going into Wednesday night's 12th Region Girls Soccer Tournament semifinal match, the Somerset High School Lady Jumpers knew they had a tall order in trying to defeated the nine-time defending 12th Region champions Wes Jessamine High School. However, the Lady Colts breezed to an easy 7-0 win, thus ending the Lady Jumpers' outstanding 2021 season.
"This game was over pretty quick and we broke down defensively," stated Somerset High School girls soccer coach Steve Watkins. "I am extremely proud of Rachael (Tomlinson) and Lainey (Barnett). A lot of thanks goes our to them and what they accomplished here at Somerset."
"I am proud of everybody, from our youngest player to our oldest," Watkins added. "This is a pretty diverse group of kids, but they have been able to come together and grow together and develop some awesome relationships. They really have a better sense of who we are as a team."
West Jessamine struck quick with a goal in the first four minutes by Kyle Archer. Lady Colts' Karlie Gaius scored back-to-back goals in the 8th and 16th minutes to put West Jessamine up 3-0. Archer scored again late in the half to put the Lady Colts up 4-0 at halftime.
Three minutes into the second half, West Jessamine's Archer got her hat trick. In the 51st minute, Archer scored her fourth goal to put West Jessamine up 6-0. Finally in the 59th minute, West Jessamine went up 7-0 on a Brooke Beasley long-range free kick.
For the game, West Jessamine outshot Somerset 21 to 5. Somerset keeper Lainey Barnett had nine saves on the night.
Somerset did not get their first shot off until the 54th minute of the game on an Isabella Mckenzie attempt from the right side. Gracie Burgess got a second-half shot off, while Jolie May took two long-range attempts.
Despite losing their keeper and defender, the Lady Jumpers will return all of their offensive players back for next season.
"The younger players are hungry and they would love to step back on the field tomorrow," Watkins stated. "We do have a great group coming back, plus some younger ones coming up. It's the leadership that Lainey and Rachael brought that other players will have to step into.
Somerset ended the year with a 17-4 record, while West Jessamine (13-5-1) will battle Southwestern (18-1-1) in the 12th Region Tournament championship game on Thursday at Boyle County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
