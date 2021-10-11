West Jessamine rolls over Pulaski County

Pulaski County head boy's soccer coach Darrell McGahan knew his club would have to play a perfect game to get a win over West Jessamine in the opening round of the Boy's 12th Regional Soccer Tournament at Somerset High School.
Unfortunately for the Maroons and coach McGahan on Monday night at Clara Morrow Field, PC played far from perfect. And, West Jessamine certainly took advantage.
The Colts -- the 12th Region's top-rated team by way of RPI -- got goals from five different players, and as a result, it was West Jessamine moving on to the semi finals of the tournament, while ending PC's season in the process with a 5-2 triumph over the Maroons.
"It's like I told our guys, when we make jayvee-level mistakes, the results are catastrophic," stated a dejected McGahan, after his team's season came to an abrupt end with a 7-5-3 record.
"You just can't make those type of mistakes and win against a team like West Jessamine -- you have to play a perfect game, and we didn't," added the PC head coach.
Early on, this one was all West Jessamine, as the Colts raced out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Joe Mitchell and Logan Moncer.
West was rolling and PC was in trouble. Then, the Maroons got the break they needed with 13:47 left in the opening half of play.
The Colts were called for a handball inside the box, and Henry Gillum's penalty kick cut the deficit in half, trimming the West Jessamine lead down to 2-1 at that juncture.
However, the Colts would respond. Just four minutes later, Aeden Steinkuhl's goal eased the lead back out to a two-goal margin at 3-1 -- a lead West Jessamine would take into the intermission.
"Our guys fought and fought tonight," stated McGahan. "When we scored that first goal on the PK, I thought we had them on their heels, and then we had that catastrophic jayvee mistake and gave up that third goal before halftime, which was huge. That third goal was a jayvee mistake, and it killed us."
The Colts -- who had 28 shots on goal for the game compared to only eight for PC -- kept the pressure on the Maroons in the second frame.
Goals by Shawn Poage and Drew Canup extended the Colts lead out to 5-1 over the Maroons at the midway mark of the second half.
PC's final goal came with 11:37 remaining in the contest, as Gabe Rader got the shot past the West Jessamine keeper, bringing the Maroons to within three goals at 5-2, but that would be it for the scoring on this night.
"They're (West Jessamine) a really good team -- a really good team, and there's no doubt about that," stated McGahan. "I want to thank Mason Taylor, Cooper Brinson, and Logan Corson for the work they put in, and in some of their cases, the last six years."
The opening round of the tourney will continue on Tuesday night at Clara Morrow Field.
In the first game at 6 p.m., homestanding Somerset will square off against the Mercer County Titans, while at 8 p.m. in the nightcap of the doubleheader, Southwestern will face Danville.
The semi finals will be held on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the championship game to be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
