West wins public meet

Somerset Christian School sophomore cross country runner Chloe West stepped out of the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association on Saturday to compete in the Somerset High School Invitational at SomerSplash Water Park. After trailing the first part if the girls varsity 5,000-meter race, West took control and won by a nearly 20-second margin.
"In the first half-mile of the race I was in third or fourth place, and when I got to the mile marker I felt I had some energy to go," West stated. "At about the mile-and-half mark I got the girl from Jackson County and held onto her for the second mile. Then, I caught some ground on her until I got to a steep hill on the third mile and I knew I could push through it, and come down on the downhill to get some ground."
It was the first public school invitational win for West, and her first race of the season she was not dealing with painful foot injuries
"This has been my first non-injury race after fighting through some blisters and my toenails were falling off," West laughed. "So, it was a good feeling to not have anything bother me this race. There is a lot more competition in the public schools meet and I have always liked big races rather than small races. It was great to win a race like this."
In her first appearance in the KCAA Cross Country State Championship, last fall, West finished individual state runner-up to her teammate Sydnee Meadows.
Other top finished in the girls varsity race was Somerset's Lucy McArthur (26:22), Angelica Hernandez (27:34), Clara Eastham (28:31), and Emily Ham (28:56).
In the boys varsity race, Pulaski Count's Jeremiah Pierce placed 14th with a time of 18:47. Pulaski's Eli Gover placed 20th with a time of 19:10. Other top boys performers were Somerset Christian's Ryan Davis (20:03), Pulaski's Kolby Proffitt (20:31), Somerset's Hank McArthur (20:40), Somerset's Martin Dick (22:29), Somerset's Will Smith (23:55), and Pulaski's Michael Bradley (24:03).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
