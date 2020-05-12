What lies ahead for the prep football season?

As each day of social isolation passes by and inches closer to the start of the high school football season, one can only wonder what might happen in the future.
Will the high school football season start on time with no significant changes?
Will the prep football season be altered or shortened due to a late start?
Will the fanbase for games be limited to allow proper social distancing of six feet?
Right now there are thousands of questions, and no way to answer them in the mist of our current COVID-19 global pandemic. And while Pulaski County coach John Hines, Somerset coach Robbie Lucas, and Southwestern coach Jason Foley don't have the answers to all these questions, they are all preparing for the different possibilities that may occur in the weeks leading up to the start of the 2020 football season.
We asked each of the three local gridiron coaches the same five questions, and we got some very different responses. Some were optimistic about the upcoming season going as planned and some were more reserved about the possibility of the season being altered in some way.
Here are the five questions we asked each coach and their answers:
1. What do you think will happen this football season as far as being played on time with no changes?
John Hines - "I think we will be on schedule. I think we will get to practice mid summer and then get to start on time. Indiana has already said they will get to practice sports July 1 and I think Ohio is planning about the same thing and Tennessee has already said June 15th - I think. Everybody around us is getting it on there."
Robbie Lucas - "I would hope not, but the way this is being pushed back I think the governor now said July 15th without a bounce back of any (COVID-19) numbers, so hopefully."
Jason Foley - "I feel optimistic that we are going to have a season, but I am like everyone else and just waiting to see what the KHSAA, the governor, and the other people decide on. I do think we will have a season, but the question is will there be some amendments to it."
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
John Hines - "Hard to say. It just depends if we get to play the whole season or not. We could always back it up two weeks, but then it would back the end of the season up. If you look at every start south of us; Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and all the states down there, they all start high school football Labor Day weekend, which is the first part of September and carry the season till the state championships on the last weekend before Christmas. That is something that a lot of coaches in Kentucky would be in favor of because it gets you out of the heat of August. That is the problem in Kentucky, it puts the tail end of the season into the beginning of basketball. There is a lot of overlap there."
Robbie Lucas - "Anything past August would put it in jeopardy to be quite honest. Don't know if you can get enough games in to acclimate the kids to the physicality of the game. The playoffs and what do you do with the RPI system? There has been rumor we won't play the first two games - start with week three and count that as the first of the season. There is just a lot of questions that are going to go on."
Jason Foley - "I feel like we need a minimum of four to six weeks to get the kids ready once we get back.I would obviously like to see us get started in July, but even if it starts in August we could do some things or even the first of September."
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
John Hines - "I think we are going to be okay. If we are able to go back to face-to-face school, there is no reason not to have Friday night football games on campus. I think things will be back to normal a lot quicker than we realize."
Robbie Lucas - "I would hope not, but possibly. Of course I think post-game hand shakes are gone. You spend four quarters of knocking each other down and laying on top of each other, so I don't know how a hand shake would be that much more detriment. I think it is kind of all or nothing. I don't think there are a lot of changes to our sport that can make it much safer than it already is."
Jason Foley - "We love to play in front of the fans and that is a big part of sports. The fans make sports exciting for the kids. But I think there could be some things happening like the possibility of trying to keep a social distance of six feet apart and they may have to wear masks. However, my guess is no better than anyone else's guess as to what will happen."
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
Johnny Hines - "Two things for us. Number one, spring practice as it was going to be a big deal this year just because we have a lot of young players that are to the point they want to prove they are varsity players. Our guys had made a lot of progress in the weight room in our off-season training program all the way up until school was called off. Up to that point, there had been a lot of really good things going on with some of those players - we were counting on for next season. We were looking forward to a strong spring practice and continuing our workout program to the date we are at now. All that is a wash. We are hopeful the kids are getting to workout on their own and staying in shape. That is our biggest concern, the conditioning of the players and missing out on the time with our evaluation of the players."
Robbie Lucas - "I know everybody is in the same boat as time of practice, we lost 24 seniors. We aren't coming into a season like LCA or Danville that returns everybody. They were all young teams that took their lumps last year. Losing 24 seniors makes it very difficult and hard to gauge and say we are all coming in the same with practice times and things like that. We have a young team and I realize nobody is going to feel sorry for Somerset... there is a difference coming into a season with limited amount of practice time between teams with juniors and seniors as opposed to teams with mostly sophomores and freshmen.
Some of the young guys got some time with special teams, defense and running back a little bit. We didn't get spring ball and we have no weight lifting and to me that is the big thing. I feel like weight lifting is what separates teams. Not being in the weight room to do those things and monitor those kids... we hope they are getting to do as much as they possibly can, but there is no substitute for being in the weight room. Again teams, when we have been really good, it is when we have really strong teams. When you are young, the kids aren't as developed as you would want them to be - so the weight room is that much more important."
Jason Foley - "From December to March, the off-season was going real strong and we were making big improvements with strength, speed and we were really in the middle of our strength and conditioning program for the off-season. For me, it will be getting our kids back in some kind of good physical condition. They might be doing some conditioning on their own, but not to the extent as a whole like we would with coaches. Also, we will be implementing the offensive and defensive schemes to get ready to play ball. We didn't have a spring ball or no summer, so it is going to be a fast-pace thing when we get back. We just need to make sure they are safe and physically fit to play."
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming football season?
Johnny Hines - "That is going to make it tough. I am guessing we will have four to five weeks of practice before the first game. In that time frame, we have to go back and evaluate our own players, which is something we would have done in spring practice and we would have pretty much had our team lined out when we start practice in the summer. So all that is left to do is play the season. Now, we have got to accomplish some things we didn't get to do in spring practice, as well as some basic conditioning of a kid who has been out of school since mid-March - who hasn't done a whole lot of things as far as conditioning. Those are two things I see that will be hard to deal with. "
Robbie Lucas - "Extremely difficult .. that is where the danger comes in. When you come in 'cold turkey' like this and have no clue what they have done and how much they have done, you basically have to take everybody back to square one and start from there. Hopefully with the June 15th deadline we can contact our kids and say you have two weeks to get in shape. The other questions is will there be a dead period from June 25th to July 9th? A lot of parents could have scheduled vacations during that time. There are so many unanswered questions. You hear things, but until the KHSAA comes out and takes a leadership role and tells us exactly what is going on, we really don't have a clue. The problem is they don't know. In the last hundred years we haven't had to deal with anything close to this."
Jason Foley - "We will definitely know quick when we get back about the kids that have been doing something and the ones that have not, with the physical fitness testing that we do. It is going to be a challenge with our coaching staff, but we will really have a good plan in place to get our kids into condition. If you give us four to six weeks, we can get the kids in good physical conditioning. They are young and they respond fast."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.