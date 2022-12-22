Coming into Wednesday night your usual beloved Kentucky Wildcats weren’t as well liked as normally. Kentucky is on a weak stretch of performances in matchups between marquee opponents. So far this season the Cats have only won one ‘good’ game. That being Michigan, while suffering losses against Michigan State, Gonzaga, and UCLA.
This is not the norm, for Kentucky or John Calipari. Unfortunately this is becoming more common over the last three seasons. In 2020-2021 a disaster that ended up as a 9-16 season. Then last season, Kentucky was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. There has only been one postseason win for Calipari since 2019.
Players come and go, distinctly in Calipari’s modern ‘one and done’ philosophy. But there has only been one continuity throughout this time – John Calipari. Even the assistants change, and the uniforms. So, naturally Kentuckians are going to blame the head man.
It was recently written that it is starting to feel like a ‘loveless’ marriage between John Calipari and the Big Blue Nation, and with the high school class of 2023 being the children. The star studded class with four of the top eight players is a huge part in the fans having a little optimism left for Calipari.
Your soon-to-be unranked Cats need to find a new direction, mainly since Southeastern Conference play is on the horizon.
Kentucky is 4-13 in their last 17 games against AP ranked opponents. Saturday against UCLA in New York City, Kentucky only scored 53 points and going 5-12 from the charity stripe. In every computer statistical publication, Kentucky ranks in the hundreds in offensive efficiency. All of this comes down to Calipari. This isn’t just this year, the college game is evolving and it seems he is too stubborn to evolve with it.
The offense seems stagnant way too often to have a roster this talented. The dribble hand-off and screens by the five get everything cluttered with not enough spacing for our shooters like CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, and Cason Wallace.
The Wildcats came into Wednesday night’s contest looking for change as they welcomed in Florida A&M, an HBCU as a part of the unity series. The offense came out sharp as they quickly jumped to a 18-2 lead as the first TV timeout hit.
Although, the Cats would fall into their old ways at times letting the Rattlers climb back to cut their deficit to seven with under ten minutes to go in the second half. Kentucky would fight back to beat FAMU 88-68 behind a big game from Cason Wallace, as he finished with 27 Points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and 2 rebounds.
John Calipari opened up tonight’s press conference stating he will only be taking three or four questions tonight. As he is undeniably wanting to head out and celebrate Christmas.
He asks for patience. “We’ve got work to do.” Cal stated, “Combinations matter with this group….we’re a work in progress. You’ve got to be patient, it takes time to get it all together.”
Calipari doesn’t have much time as they face a one-loss Missouri team just one week from today.
