Why 'Letters to the Editor' are important

Why is your local newspaper not publishing as many "Letters to the Editor" as they used to?
Today's media is nothing like my father's media.
Over the past 10 years, media sources have popped up all over the world. They are on television, they are on the internet, they are live streamed, and they are on social media.
In the beginning, having many different outlets seemed like a good thing. However, many of those media outlets morphed into narratives about certain beliefs, ways of life, or political party orientations.
Eventually many people started to get drawn into some of the media sources that were more parallel with their own beliefs. When they occasionally checked out the other media sources, that might have reported news opposite their beliefs, it became easier to say "You can't trust the media."
If you believe monkeys do fly, then there might be a media outlet out there that reports that monkeys fly.
All kidding aside, as humans, we all have our own opinions and beliefs. And it is always comforting to know that there are safe places out there that share and reinforce your own beliefs.
Getting back to the subject of Letters to the Editor, I have my own opinion as to why people do not send Letters to the Editor to their local newspaper.
Social media.
If you don't like how your government is being run, post it on social media. If you don't agree with what someone else is saying or doing, post it on social media. If you feel something in society needs to change, post it on social media.
Social media is great, and I use it every day. But posting your concerns on social media doesn't really get your message out to everyone with differing views.
If I post a complaint about an issue on social media, only my friends see that post and they usually will agree with me – either out of courtesy or they are probably my friend because we have similar views.
If I post that the University of Kentucky has the best basketball program in the nation, most of my friends will agree with me or might make a joke to the contrary. But, hopefully, none of my friends will adamantly disagree with me or tell me I am delusional.
If I make that same post on a national platform, I am likely to get a wide variety of comments – both for and against. Being human, I don't want anyone to disagree with me or tell me I'm wrong. So, yeah, social media is my safe place.
I don't have to state a lot of facts about why I feel the way I do about Kentucky basketball. My friends understand.
I don't have to make a compelling argument about why I think Kentucky basketball is the best. My friends understand.
I don't have to prove that the 'pros' far outweigh the "cons" in my belief that Kentucky basketball is the best. My friends understand.
Writing good Letters to the Editor is not easy. You are talking to a wide range of people, with varying opinions and beliefs.
The purpose of a Letter to the Editor is to not only state your beliefs, but it should be written in such a way to explain why you believe that way.
Letters to the Editor are meant to provoke thought and to open a line of communication about differing opinions and beliefs.
Letters to the Editor should challenge opposing beliefs or opinions.
Step out of you comfort zone and state your opinion or beliefs to a large audience. Explain why you feel the way you do, and try to convince us why you are right.
We would love to hear from you in a Letter to the Editor!
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Editor and can be reached at scornelius@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
