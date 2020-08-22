Wildcat Miracle Baby

When Rachyl Wilson was born in January of 2001, she spent the first three months of her life at the University of Kentucky's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Born 3 1/3 months premature, Rachyl's parents - David and Robin Wilson - were told their newborn baby may not survive and, at best, would have major health problems.
Nineteen years later, Rachyl Wilson will return to the University of Kentucky. This time not as a patient at a special healthcare unit struggling for her life, but as a finely-turned major college Division-1 athlete.
Last spring, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachyl Wilson tried out virtually for the University of Kentucky Dance Team and was later chosen to the prestigious Wildcat Dance Team program - which performs at basketball games at Rupp Arena and football games at Kroger Field.
"The offer to dance at the University of Kentucky came after several weeks of submitting virtual dance team requirements to the UK dance head coach Dawn Walters," Rachyl Wilson stated. "When I found out that I made the UK dance team I don't think I have ever been that happy and excited in my lifetime. It's such an honor to be a member of UK dance team and I know I am going to love every second."
But Rachyl Wilson's journey to this high point in her life was far from easy, especially in the first few years of her life.
"We were told the odds were against her due to her prematurity and if she did survive she may have permanent health issues due to her prematurity, stated Rachyl's mom Robin Wilson. "Rachyl weighed one pound, 12 ounces and was 12 inches in length."
"We immediately began asking for prayers and had people from across the county praying for her and for us," Robin Wilson recalled. "Rachyl was released from the NICU a month before her original due date, but with oxygen supplementation and many obstacles to overcome. The first year was an emotional rollercoaster, praying each step that she would reach the goals set in front of her."
"Thankfully after the first year, Rachyl was thriving and reaching her goals for each developmental stage," her mom stated. "We have been calling her our Miracle Baby now for 19 years."
Rachyl, who was the 2002 March of Dimes Ambassador Baby, grew healthier and began to get involved in dancing.
"I started dancing when I was a Hopkins Elementary student at age 10," Rachyl recalled. "I had previously taken gymnastics lessons and had been on a local competitive cheer team. My cousin, Raegan Conley asked me to join her dance studio and I loved it, from then on I danced locally for a few years."
Rachyl Wilson always put in the extra work to be the best she could be at dance maybe because she knew things could have been a lot different for her health-wise without the love and support of her friends and family.
And a big part of her family is being a Briar Jumper.
Rachyl attended Hopkins Elementary, Meece Middle School and Somerset High School. Rachyl's dad David is the Somerset High School football team doctor, spent many years doing the team physicals and is a 1983 graduate of Somerset High School. Rachyl's paternal grandparents are the late Jim and Elizabeth Wilson. Jim Wilson was a longtime member of The Somerset Board of Education and a graduate of Somerset High School. Jim and all eight of his siblings were graduates of Somerset High School. Rachyl's siblings Sydney and Tyler went to Somerset High School.
The Wilson Family are Briar Jumpers through and through, and their loyalty runs deep for many generations.
Rachyl had always wanted to dance on the college level for many years and by training at Rhythm Dance Studio in London, Ky., she knew she had a chance of making it to the next level. Rachyl Wilson knew it was going to be very competitive at the college dance team level, but she had faced tougher challenges in her lifetime.
"Rachyl has always been very driven, determined and competitive so we gave our full support to help her fulfill her dreams of dancing at the college level," her mom stated. "Rachyl worked for several months getting in top physical shape for college dance team tryouts."
Rachyl Wilson, who becomes the first-ever Somerset athlete to compete on the UK Dance team, will be faced with new and more exciting challenges, which will include dancing in front of thousand of Kentucky fans at Kroger Field this fall.
"I can't put into words how excited I am to get to dance at Kroger Field," Rachyl Wilson stated. "UK fans are the best and seeing them cheer on the football team this fall will be a once in a lifetime experience. I know just how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity to dance at a Division-1 school."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
