For a majority of a cloudy Saturday afternoon, Eastern Kentucky proved they belonged on Kroger Field against the Kentucky Wildcats. EKU was 35.5-point underdogs and are planning to move up to the FBS level in a few years, but no one expected them to stay with the Wildcats for more than a quarter. However, after one quarter of action, the Colonels actually held the lead after multiple mistakes from UK.
In fact, if it wasn't for a last minute touchdown throw by Devin Leary, the Colonels would have carried a 7-0 advantage into halftime. Eastern Kentucky kicker Patrick Nations gave them a 10-7 edge soon after the start of the third quarter, but that is when the offense of the Wildcats came alive. Leary shredded the defense of EKU for the remainder of the afternoon, throwing for three more touchdowns as Kentucky eventually prevailed 28-17 over the Colonels. Senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson had a strong day, catching six passes for a total of 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the outcome of the game, former Wayne County High School standout Braedon Sloan, now a junior with the Colonels, had a fantastic day at Kroger Field, a stadium that eluded him during a record-breaking career at Wayne County where he is still the all-time leading rusher for the Cardinals.
Sloan had a total of seven carries on the ground for 48 yards and three receptions for 40 yards to go along with a touchdown reception. Sloan was one game away from Kroger Field during his freshman season and with a chance to shine on one of the brightest stages in the Commonwealth, Sloan took the moment and ran with it, leading the Colonels to a stellar performance.
Kentucky will be at home again in week three, hosting the Akron Zips. Eastern will be at home for the first time this season on Saturday, as they will host Western Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.