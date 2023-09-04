On a picture perfect Saturday, the 2023 'talking season' finally came to a close. Your Kentucky Wildcats began their campaign by playing host to the Ball State Cardinals.
A weekend that all football fans look forward to, Labor Day weekend, as it is the lone time that college football owns the sports calendar.
Ball State coming out of the MAC, preseason voted fifth in their division, gave the ‘Cats a solid test early in the contest and led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Ray Davis entered his name into the scoring book at the beginning of the second frame, giving UK a lead they wouldn’t let up. The Vanderbilt transfer looked solid in today’s opener as Liam Coen’s premier back. Davis would end the game with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, the latest score came with six seconds left which made the -26.5 UK bettors very pleased.
Davis said postgame, "I’m a thirty carry back if Coen wants that out of me."
The Wildcats scored in every phase of the game. Passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, defensive touchdown by a 69 yard return by Jalen Geiger and a kick-off return by Barion Brown.
The Cardinals were no slouch at times in this bout, as they tallied three different players to throw and complete a pass in Samonza, Hatcher and Kelly. They also averaged a completion percentage above 70%. Kentucky’s ability to guard the screen pass and the ‘dink-and-dunk’ game will be something to monitor as the season progresses.
Starting quarterback Devin Leary started off shaky, but this was to be expected coming off a short 2022 stint due to a shoulder injury. The NC State transfer QB settled in the second half completing 10 out of 11 passes in the closing half.
11th year head coach Mark Stoops was of course happy for the win but noted that there was a lot of negative things coming out of game one.
"We’re always going to respect and enjoy any victory… We will take the good from this, and certainly there’s a lot that we did good. Don’t want to dwell on the negative, but I feel like that’s what’s coming out of my mouth. Very aggravated right now," he explained.
The second longest tenured coach in the SEC continued his soliloquy, by mentioning “Very odd the way it was flowing. Defensive score, kick return… Offensively, it's hard, to get into a rhythm.”
The Wildcats made an under-the-radar staff move this offseason by hiring a special teams coordinator. So far, so good as they went perfect on field goals and PATs along with the Barion Brown run-back.
Trevin Wallace was the highlight on the defensive side, as he finished with 12 tackles.
A key part of the offensive line, starting left guard Kenneth Horsey, also went down with a leg injury during the game, with it still to be determined how long he will be out for.
Plenty to take from today, and plenty to work on as the long SEC season progresses. The Wildcats will be back in action next Saturday at home once again. Kentucky will welcome in the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for an in-state matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
