Wiley Cain earns Kentucky Wesleyan's highest honor 

WESLEYAN COLLEGE PHOTO

Kentucky Wesleyan College junior Wiley Cain was selected as an inductee to the 2022 Oak & Ivy, which is Kentucky Wesleyan's highest honor. As voted on by faculty and staff, the Order of Oak and Ivy is presented annually to six students who best exhibit spiritual leadership, intellectual ability, strength of character, dedication of purpose and devotion to Christian ideals in seeking to promote the interests and welfare of Kentucky Wesleyan College.