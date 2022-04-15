Wiley Cain earns Kentucky Wesleyan's highest honor 

OWENSBORO – Kentucky Wesleyan College junior Wiley Cain was selected as an inductee to the 2022 Oak & Ivy, which is Kentucky Wesleyan’s highest honor. As voted on by faculty and staff, the Order of Oak and Ivy is presented annually to six students who best exhibit spiritual leadership, intellectual ability, strength of character, dedication of purpose and devotion to Christian ideals in seeking to promote the interests and welfare of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Cain, a former Pulaski County High School standout quarterback, has had a stellar collegiate career on the football field and in the classroom.
Cain, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference SAAC President, was recently elected Chair of National Division II Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Cain also previously served on the NCAA Committee of Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.
Cain has served as the G-MAC President since his freshman season, 2020. He also was elected Wesleyan SAAC President this season. Cain has held a Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) leadership position on campus since arriving to Wesleyan, previously serving as Vice President and SAAC Executive Officer.
Cain earned the Great Midwest All-Conference highest academic honor as he was awarded the Elite 23 Award. The Great Midwest Elite 23 Award winner for football was quarterback Wiley Cain. Cain is double majoring in Biology and Business Administration with a cumulative 3.99 GPA in the classroom.
