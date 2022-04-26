Will Blankenship scores go-ahead run in Maroons' extra-inning win

ALBANY – Pulaski County High School sophomore Will Blankenship doubled and later scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Maroons the 10-9 extra-inning win over Clinton County High School on Monday.
The score was tied at 6-6 after seven innings, and both teams scored three runs in the eighth frame.
For the game, Owen Alexander had three hits, scored a run, and drove in a run.Chance Todd had two hits and scored three runs. Brady Cain had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Mason Acton had two hits and drove in a run. Aiden Wesley had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Blake Miniard pitched three innings and struck out three batters Cain pitched five innings and had six strikeouts. Marshall Livesay pitched one perfect inning.
Pulaski County (12-7) play back-to-back district games against Casey County on Tuesday (away) and Thursday (home).
