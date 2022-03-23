Will Blankenship's walk-off paces Maroons

The Maroons, coming off of a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat at the hands of Wayne County in their last outing, had their 2nd straight home game on Tuesday evening, welcoming in the Redhounds of Corbin for the 1st of 2 meetings scheduled for this season with Corbin. After splitting their 2 games to open the 2022 season, the Maroons are still searching for their identity. They advanced to the 2nd round of the 12th Region tournament last season, falling to eventual champions Danville, and were expected to be one of the better teams this year in the region.
In the top of the 7th, Corbin had a sacrifice line drive to score the game-tying run, with the Maroons due up in the bottom of the 7th with a chance to win the game. The Maroons couldnâ€™t get anything going, and the reserve pitcher for the Redhounds, struck out 2 batters to send this one into extra innings. The Maroons own reserve pitcher, Livesay, would pitch a great half-inning in the top of the 8th, allowing no one on base and striking out 2. The Maroons had a player on 3rd with 2 outs in the bottom of the frame, and Will Blakneship stepped up to the plate. He found the right pitch, and smacked it into centerfield, getting the walk-off RBI single, and immediately got mobbed by the entire Pulaski dugout! A great ending to a great game!
The momentum shifted back and forth several times throughout this game, and every time it seemed like the Maroons were finished, they managed to find a way to battle back. Once again, the Maroons went into extra innings (for the 2nd straight game and day), and the hero of the day was Will Blankenship, who managed to hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the 8th inning for the 5-4 victory for the Maroons.
The scoring started early for the Redhounds in the top of the 1st frame, as following a single from Mikey Neal (who subsequently stole 2nd base), a single brought him home soon after (but not before Hampton would get his first strikeout for the evening), and the score was 1-0 for Corbin. Luckily for the Maroons, a base runner was caught stealing 2nd after this, and they were able to get out of the top half of the 1st. The Maroons didnâ€™t have any offensive luck in the bottom of the 1st, although Kameryn Hargis was able to get on base following a walk and also stole a base.
In the top of the 2nd, Corbin had runners on 2nd and 3rd, with the Redhounds threatening to score yet again. Hampton clutched up, however, getting his 2nd strikeout of the day and getting the following batter to ground out and avoiding another run being put up against him. The bottom of the 2nd again did not prove to be kind to the Maroons, as 3 straight batters were retired by Gilbert (including his first strikeout of the evening) and the Corbin lead still stood at 1-0 as we were 2 frames through this one.
Corbin was able to threaten to score once again in the top of the 3rd, as there were runners on 1st and 2nd following a single from Cameron Combs and a walk, but Corbin then proceeded to ground out into a double play, and once again the Maroons escaped with any extra damage being done. Pulaskiâ€™s Frye started off his huge evening by smacking a hit to deep center field for a triple to open up the bottom of the 3rd. Gilbert almost managed to get out of the inning with no damage done following his 2nd strikeout and a pop fly, but Brady Cain would hit a single to left field for the RBI, finally drawing even with the Redhounds 1-1, and that is where the end of the bottom of the 3rd frame would leave us.
Three straight walks would open up the top of the 4th for Corbin, although Hampton would get his 3rd strikeout to compose himself a little bit. A wild pitch would follow, unfortunately, and a run would score for the Redhounds during this, making the score 2-1. Hampton would get the Maroons out of this half-inning without allowing any more runs fortunately. A single from Pulaski would open up the bottom of the frame, and a triple would bring the run home, tying up the score 2-2. Gilbert would get his 3rd strikeout of the evening following this and would bring about the end of the frame.
Fast forward to the top of the 6th, Corbin would once again gain the lead following a double to deep center field from Cam Estep, making the score 3-2. Pulaski managed to score 2 in the bottom of the frame, following a sac fly from Marshall Livesay and a single for the RBI (and yet another hit on the game) for Frye, and the score was 4-3 for the Maroons heading into the final inning.
Pulaski County improves to 2-1 with the victory, and will next be in action on Saturday, March 26th, where they will be traveling to take on one of the very best in the 12th Region, the Danville Admirals (4-2), with first pitch scheduled for 1 PM.
