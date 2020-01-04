Will Feese receives NAIA award

ST.LOUIS, Mo. - William "Will" Feese, a member of the Men's Basketball Program at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, American Midwest Conference (AMC), was awarded the Champions of Character Award for 2019.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Champions of Character program is
"designed to instill an understanding of character values in sport and provide practical tools for student-athletes, coaches, and athletic administrators to ,use in modeling exemplary character traits. The NAIA developed the Champions of Character program to raise the standards for positive student-athlete development in athletics and academics.,The NAIA Champions of Character program has established five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership that are put into play, accounted for and tracked at all NAIA schools. The NAIA is committed to advancing character-driven athletics.
Will, the son of Lewis and Natalee Feese, is a sophomore Pharmacy major. He is the grandson of Bill and Margaret Mauney, of Somerset, and Alton and Hilda Feese, of Columbia.
