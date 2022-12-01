William Blair III got his first opportunity to be head coach at the high school level more than a decade ago.
He was not yet 30 years old.
And in one season in that position, he guided Trimble County to just two wins.
“I wasn’t ready,” Blair said.
He knew he had much more to learn.
Blair spent the next seven years working on the defensive staff of Larry French at Boyle County (2012 and 2013) and then at Southwestern (2014 to 2018).
“He had a great ability to develop coaches and trust coaches,” Blair said of French who has won more than 350 career games in a four-decade career. “That’s what I admired about him so much.”
Blair worked under two other legendary coaches — Tom Larkey (Harlan County and Rockcastle County) and Mike Holcomb (2021 and 2022 at Madison Central) — and with the wisdom gained from those mentors, his resume certainly indicates he is now ready to lead his own program.
“He’s coached under three hall of fame coaches who have a combined total of more than 1,000 wins,” Madison Central principal Brandon Fritz said of Blair. “In the past nine years, he’s coached in eight regional title games. So, he is well equipped for the job.”
On Wednesday, Blair was introduced as the new head coach at Madison Central. He takes over for Holcomb, who announced his retirement at the same ceremony.
Blair has served as the defensive coordinator at Madison Central the past two seasons, helping the Indians advance to the region championship game twice.
In two years at Madison Southern (2019 and 2020), the Eagles also advanced to two regional title games.
“This is a new role for me, but I want to continue to learn,” Blair said.
Holcomb came to Central two seasons ago and brought a new excitement to a program which had won just one game in each of the two previous seasons.
The Indians went 10-4 in 2021 and got to the state semifinals before falling to St. Xavier.
Holcomb earned his 300th win on Aug. 19, 2022 when the Indians beat Lexington Christian Academy in Richmond. Central won nine games this past season and lost to Ballard in the region final.
In 35 seasons, Holcomb had 308 wins at Breathitt County, Letcher County Central and Madison Central.
“I’ve had a great two years here at Madison Central,” Holcomb said. “It’s been fun for me. I hope the players have enjoyed it as much as I have. It’s just a time in a my life where I need to spend more time with my family. It’s all about that. It’s been nothing but great here at Madison Central.”
Blair was a standout offensive/defensive lineman at Rockcastle County and was a third-team all-state selection by the Louisville Courier-Journal. He helped the Rockets get to the Class AAA state title game in senior season (2001) and later played at the University of Kentucky.
Blair’s first coaching job was on the freshman team, under Larkey at his alma mater.
“What a learned the most from Coach Larkey was the importance being physical and the weight room,” Blair said.
He’s learned a lot from a lot of great coaches over the years.
No doubt.
“Coach Holcomb has his maverick style of offense,” Blair said. “It’s much different than coach Larkey’s conservative style. There are differences — and I enjoy that.”
Blair has spent the past 17 years working — almost exclusively — as a defensive coach.
Now, he is ready for the challenge of handling things on both sides of the ball.
Of course, he knows who to call if he ever needs any advice.
“I’m still going to talk to (Coach Holcomb) for about 20 or 30 minutes a day,” Blair said. “He’s going to tell me who he played golf with. He’s probably going to swing by and have fun with the players like he always does.”
