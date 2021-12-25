Williams is Male Athlete of the Year for 2021

The year 2021 was very good to Pulaski County High School when it came to boy's sports.
The Maroons began the year with basketball, and John Fraley's club -- playing in a very trying season, due to games getting cancelled left and right due to Covid 19 -- returned to the throne in the 47th District, winning the district tourney for the 10th time over the past 12 years.
On the diamond, the Pulaski County baseball team won the 47th District Baseball Tournament by knocking off one of the regional favorites -- Somerset -- on its way to a 22-14 record.
This past fall, Pulaski County posted a 7-5 season on the gridiron, finishing as a district runner-up.
And, one of the catalysts in all three sports for the Maroons was a young man who is not only a great athlete in all three sports, but maybe his best attribute is the fact that he is a better person off the floor, or the diamond, or the football field, than he is when he's in a PC uniform.
It's for those reasons and more that The Commonwealth Journal's Male Athlete of the Year for 2021 is Pulaski County's very own Barek Williams.
"It's always been one of my goals to make this accomplishment, and with what's happened to me this year has been rough, but this is a very humbling honor that I was thought of that highly and won this award," stated Williams.
Williams is a true three-sport athlete at Pulaski County High School, as he excels -- at a very high level -- in all three sports.
However, despite his greatness on a basketball court, a baseball diamond, or on a football field, 2021 may also arguably, have been the toughest year of Williams' young life -- more about that in a moment.
First for basketball.
Williams helped lead Pulaski County to a 14-7 record, along with a 47th District championship in 2021 -- the Maroons 10th district title in the past 12 years.
Williams led the Maroons in scoring on the hardwood, averaging 15.8 points per contest, and he also led PC in three-point baskets made with 37.
On the diamond back in the spring, Williams tallied eight stolen bases, while hitting a home run and a triple.
Then came football back in August, and that's when the junior's 2021 year hit a brick wall.
Williams was coming into the 2021 football season off a tremendous sophomore campaign in 2020, when he came out of nowhere to lead Pulaski County in all three receiving categories last season with 86 receptions for 868 yards and nine touchdowns.
In the season opener against eventual Class 3 A state champion Belfry back in mid-August, Williams helped the Maroons roll to a 55-13 beatdown victory over the Pirates, picking up right where he left off in 2020.
In that contest against Belfry, Williams had seven catches for 112 yards, to go along with two touchdowns.
Then, his year went south the very next week at Lexington Catholic.
On just the second play from scrimmage playing against the Knights, Williams caught a pass across the middle of the field for a first down, and when he came up from the tackle, he was noticeably limping toward the sideline.
The verdict? A broken ankle that could possibly jeopardize his entire junior year.
But, Williams fought back through hard work and rehab, and eventually returned to the football field about seven weeks later, only to suffer a hairline fracture in his hip which would cost him the rest of the football season, not to mention the start to the 2021-'22 basketball campaign.
Simply, the end of 2021 has been a rough one for Barek Williams.
"Coming off of what I thought was a really decent year for me in basketball, and then coming into this past football season, and coming off of what I was able to do last year as a sophomore, and then get basically my entire junior year taken away from me, was very, very tough," pointed out Williams.
"And then, when you look at our current basketball team -- we've got a very decent chance of winning the region -- and for me to have to start out the year and not being able to play, and be out there with my teammates, has been a very tough ordeal as well," Williams added. "I mean having to sit there at every practice and every game, and only being able to do no more than watch has been tough. Hopefully, by the first of the new year I will be cleared to go back out there and play, and I can't wait."
The man who coaches Williams on the football field at Pulaski County High School -- Johnny Hines -- says Williams is indeed very worthy of the award as The Male Athlete of the Year in Pulaski County.
"Barek is a tremendous young man, and he's an outstanding football player," stated Hines. "He can do so many things. He's already in the top 10 all-time at Pulaski County in the number of catches and yards he has attained. His sophomore season, he caught 86 passes for -- I'm not sure how many yards -- but I believe that was the 12th best season ever for a receiver in the history of Kentucky high school football."
"He's a fine young man, he's a great person, and he's a kid that is very coachable, and will do whatever you ask him to do," continued the PC head football coach. "He's already attracting a lot of attention from colleges, and I don't know if he's going to want to play college football or not, but he's going to have to say 'No' if he doesn't want to. It's fun to watch him play in the other sports as well. He's a tremendous basketball player, as well as baseball player, and he's very deserving of this award and honor."
John Fraley of course is the man that coaches Williams in basketball. Coach Fraley has his Pulaski County Maroons poised to make a very serious and legitimate run toward a 12th Regional championship this season, and PC's chances will only get better once a healthy Williams returns to the fold.
Fraley says he -- along with Barek's teammates -- can't wait to see him back on the hardwood -- and very soon.
"Barek's a great kid, and he does a lot of things on the basketball court for us," stated Fraley. "His athleticism is probably not as appreciated as it should be, because we just kind of take it for granted. He also does a lot of good things out on the baseball field and the football field too."
"He's a great scorer, and he's a very good on the ball defender, and we're looking forward to getting him back later this season when he's healthy," added the Maroons head basketball coach. "He's very deserving of the honor of being named Male Athlete of the Year, because he plays all three sports, and he plays them all very well."
As for Williams himself, he says he is more than ready mentally to get back into action on the basketball court and help his team reach its goal of getting to Rupp Arena for the Boy's Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament as 12th Region champions.
"I love our chances to win the region this year," Williams remarked. "By bringing Gavin (Stevens) in, we've got some size that we've not had in the past, and our athleticism is off the charts. We've probably got eight guys on our team that can dunk the ball, and I don't know if that's ever came through here at PC, with that many guys that can get above the rim."
The year 2021 has been both a very good one and a trying one as well to say the very least for Barek Williams, but the PC junior has indeed made the best of it.
He's worked very hard to rehab both of his injuries, to do what he loves doing, and that's putting on a Maroon uniform and representing Pulaski County High School at a high level, with a tremendous amount of class.
Williams is a kid that yes, is indeed a great athlete, but he's also a shining example of how to overcome adversity through hard work, never letting bad circumstances defeat him.
He truly displayed in 2021 that he was indeed, The Male Athlete of the Year.
