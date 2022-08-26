WILLIAMSBURG— A battle of the swarms.
The Yellow Jackets of Middlesboro traveled over to take on the the Yellow Jackets of Williamsburg.
It was a tight game from the beginning. Middlesboro kicked off, and Williamsburg couldn’t break free from the defensive line causing a turnover on downs.
Middlesboro then had to go through a tough battle against the Williamsburg defensive line, bringing it to within 2 yards of the end-zone, bringing up a 3rd down, resulting in a touchdown for Middlesboro.
Williamsburg returns the favor, with a jaw dropping 46-yard pass to Williamsburg’s #5 to bring the Jackets to within 20 yards of the endzone. Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen runs in a Touchdown, to bring the score 7-6 Middlesboro Leading.
Williamsburg falls short yet again, with a turnover on downs resulting in another touchdown for Middlesboro. Middlesboro leads 21-14 going into the half.
Middlesboro comes out second half leading 21-14. Middlesboro has possession to start second half. Williamsburg gets a huge defensive stop, and then pushing the ball down to the 5 yard line. Quarterback Sydney Bowen connects with Nathan Goodin in the end zone for touchdown pass, Sydney Bowen scrambles for a 2 point conversion and it’s good. Middlesboro gets the ball back and Williamsburg gets a clutch defensive stop and holds the ball for the win. Williamsburg comes out on top 22-21.
