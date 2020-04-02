With season in doubt, the Briar Jumpers are hoping for a chance to defend regional title

Last year, was a magical season for the Somerset High School baseball team after they won their first 12th Region title in nearly 12 years. With their dramatic 10-9 win over Danville in the region tournament championship the Briar Jumpers found themselves in the KHSAA state baseball tournament for the first time since 2007.
With the spring sports season postponed indefinitely, the Briar Jumpers may not have a shot to defend their regional crown in 2020. But with the talent that they have coming back, back-to-back regional crowns was a definite possibility.
"We lost 3 great young men in Alex Ham, Chance Stayton and Gavin Stephens," stated Somerset veteran baseball coach Phil Grundy. "But we honestly have a great group returning. I'd put our pitching staff up against anyone's statewide."
"With Kade Grundy (committed to University of Louisville), Jon Phipps (committed to Ohio University), Dylan Burton, Hank McArthur, Dakota Acey and Drew Johnson on the mound, we have a really great chance to beat anyone every night," Grundy exclaimed. "But that's just to name a few. Cole Reynolds (an Eastern Kentucky University commit) Cam Ryan, Pancho Zaragoza, Matt Bolin, Andrew Childers, Sota Hayashihara, and Brandon Jones all have had terrific preseasons. Sophomore Jaden Bryant, as well as Freshman Jacob Gross, all are ready to take us to another Region Title."
"But we want more," Grundy explained. "After really having an opportunity to play eventual state champion Tates Creek, last season, in such a tough loss in the State Tournament - hopefully the kids realize how close we are to competing for that second state title."
Somerset fell to Tates Creek in the opening round of the state tournament, and the game was in doubt until the final inning when the Commodores pulled away and went on to win the 2019 state crown. The last, and only, state baseball crown for the Somerset High School program came back in 1974.
As good as the 2020 Briar Jumpers look to be, the loss of their three key seniors will be tough to replace.
"Losing Alex Ham, Chance Stayton and Gavin Stephens will be really tough to overcome,Grundy stated. "All three of those young men were terrific and great leaders as well. All three were different types of leaders. Alex and Gavin honestly never had to say said a word. They just put in the work and other players followed. Chance was more vocal as catchers have to be and he had so much success in his four years playing that kids understood that he wanted more from everyone. Different type of leaders, but valuable to every team."
The way the Briar Jumpers competed last year, gave Grundy hope for 2020, and that they could compete with any team in the state.
"Winning the Region last year was really am awesome accomplishment," Grundy sated. "We fought the entire tournament from the first out to the last out. We play such a tough schedule and we play everyone that wants to play us so we feel that the day-in and day-out grind toughens our group up. It's cost us in years past because confidence waned. But this group didn't."
"They accepted the tough schedule and developed into District and Region Champions," Grundy vaunted. "Each year, we start the season with high hopes and this group accomplished 2/3 goals. They just need that state title now and I honestly believe they can do it. We just need the same effort and love for the game that they've shown. Just a great group to be around. There's so many more kids that I haven't mentioned that have made huge gains and will impact our future dramatically."
Unfortunately, the 2020 Briar Jumpers may never get the chance to find out how good they could have been.
"We lost some terrific kids, but we expect to be right back in the mix to repeat as District and Region Champions and be in another position to get feel into State Tournament play and win the State Championship," Grundy said. "As I've said many times,the talent is here. We just need to get out of our own way some and do the work. The kids can do that. We lost a top notch catcher in Chance Stayton, a great third baseman and hard worker in Gavin Stephens, and our leader in the outfield and in practice with Alex Ham."
"But we've got Clay Vanderploeg and Matt Bolin ready behind the plate, Dylan Burton or Cam Ryan to slide over to third and three to four young men competing for outfield time."
"It should be a fun year at the Briar Patch," a hopeful Grundy stated. "By far this is the deepest and most talented pitching staff I've ever had. Hopefully they step up and reach their potential. I think they will. I'm an eternal optimist and can't wait until opening day."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.