Without Coach Fraley, Maroons top Southwestern

No John Fraley - no problem for Pulaski County.
Coming off their first loss of the season earlier in the week at North Laurel, and with coach Fraley at home feeling ill and not on the bench, the Maroons rolled into The Wigwam on Friday night to face arch-rival Southwestern, and placed five players in double figures, ended the first quarter with a 16-2 spurt, and rolled to 24-1 on the season with an impressive, 81-57 victory over the Warriors.
Assistant coach Chris Blankenship took over the head coaching duties for the Maroons in coach Fraley's absence, and afterwards he talked about how bad his team was itching to get back onto the court, after losing to the Jaguars on Tuesday night by an 82-54 margin.
"I felt like our kids were really eager to get back on the floor after our first loss, and we were anxious to see how they would respond," stated the acting Pulaski County head coach.
"That, on top of playing a rival like Southwestern, made it tough for them not to get too amped up," Blankenship added. "We talked to them before the game about how we needed to settle in and just win one possession at a time. I really felt like our guys came to play in the first quarter."
Indeed they did coach.
Pulaski County raced out to a quick, 7-0 lead just 1:10 into the game, forcing Southwestern head coach Jeron Dunbar to call a timeout.
Coming out of that time out, Southwestern settled down, and scored the next five points, cutting the PC lead down to a bucket at 7-5.
The Maroons then went on that impressive, 16-2 run for the rest of the first period, and it was PC's sixth man - Barek Williams - who was the catalyst for his club during that rally, scoring eight of his 10 points on the night.
Pulaski County led this one 23-9 at the end of the first period, and maintained that 14-point advantage over the Warriors at 35-21 heading into the intermission.
That 16-2 spurt by PC enabled the Maroons to lead this game from wire to wire, forcing coach Dunbar and company to have to play from behind, staring at a double-digit deficit for the majority of the game.
If the Warriors had any chance whatsoever to mount a second half comeback, that went by the boards with just seconds gone by in the third period, when leading scorer - senior guard Andrew Jones - went down with an apparent ankle injury, that didn't look good at all.
He never returned to the contest, and Pulaski County methodically built up the lead to as much as 27 points over the Warriors in the fourth period of play.
"First of all, I want to send up prayers for our senior leader Andrew Jones," stated coach Dunbar after the game. "We hope he's able to make it back."
"My kids played hard, but Pulaski County's depth and physicality wore us down," added the Southwestern head coach. "We missed some good looks in the first quarter, inside and out. They outscored us by 10 points in the second half as crazy as that sounds. Game's like this just gets us better for tournament time."
Gavin Stevens led Pulaski County in the win with a game-high 23 points, while Zach Travis tallied 17 points, and Williams, along with Cayden Lancaster, and Caleb Sloan all scored 10 points each.
"We were without our leader tonight, coach (John) Fraley, and there were just a lot of unknowns going into the game," stated Blankenship.
"Southwestern really battled back several times, and did a good job of making it tough on us," Blankenship added. "Coach (Jeron) Dunbar is a great coach and always has his teams ready to play. Overall, we were really happy with the kids, and how well they responded tonight."
As for Southwestern, the Warriors fell to 5-21 on the season with the loss to Pulaski County, and were led by Connor Hudson's 19 points, and Eli Meece added 14 points.
Pulaski County will return to action on Saturday night, hosting Russell County on Senior Night at 7:30 p.m. at The PC Gym, while the Warriors will be off over the weekend, and will return to the hardwood on Monday evening on the road at Corbin.
