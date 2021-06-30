Wolfpack 8U baseball team wins Kentucky Classic

The 8U Wolfpack baseball team won the Kentucky Classic in Harrodsburg, going 4-0 for the weekend to take home the title. Championship team members are, front row from left, Maddox Cook, Zander Fox, Jase Sumner, Gentry Washam, and Trey Cranfill; second row from left, Ace Eaton, Caine Roberts, Eli Muntz, Breckin Johnson, Zac Roberts, Jayden Skaggs, Brody Jones, and Beckett Tohill. Coaches are Matt Cook, Clay Muntz, Alex Eaton, Shane Skaggs, and Taylor Tohill.
