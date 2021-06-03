The 8U Wolfpack baseball team won the Diamond Elite Summer Series Tournament this past weekend in Georgetown, Ky., going 4-0 for the weekend. Championship team members are, front row from left, Jayden Skaggs, Zander Fox, Maddox Cook, Zac Roberts, and Gentry Washam; second row from left, Caine Roberts, Brody Jones, Ace Eaton, Eli Muntz, Breckin Johnson, Trey Cranfill, Jase Sumner, and Amelia Sumner. Not pictured was Beckett Tohill. Wolfpack coaches are Shane Skaggs, Clay Muntz, Matt Cook, Alex Eaton, and Taylor Tohill.
Wolfpack 8U baseball wins Diamond Elite Summer Series Tournament
