Wolfpack baseball wins <span>Adair County Sharks Invitational</span>

The 8U Wolfpack baseball team won the Adair County Sharks Invitational this weekend in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to erase a 10-run deficit in the championship game. They went 4-0 for the tournament. Championship team members are, front row from left, Trey Cranfill, Gentry Washam, Maddox Cook, Caine Roberts and Bryant Cook; back row from left, Jayden Skaggs, Beckett Tohill, Ace Eaton, Brody Jones, Eli Muntz, Breckin Johnson, Zac Roberts, Zander Fox, and Jase Sumner. The Wolfpack is coached by Shane Skaggs, Clay Muntz, Taylor Tohill, and Matt Cook.
Wolfpack baseball wins Adair County Sharks Invitational
Ernest Warren, 80, Somerset, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. Services are pending at this time and will be announced on Thursday. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements for Ernest Warren.
Thelma Smith age 90, of Monticello, Ky passed away May 7, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Thelma Smith.
