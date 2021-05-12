Wolfpack baseball wins <span>Adair County Sharks Invitational</span>

Submitted Photo

The 8U Wolfpack baseball team won the Adair County Sharks Invitational this weekend in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to erase a 10-run deficit in the championship game. They went 4-0 for the tournament. Championship team members are, front row from left, Trey Cranfill, Gentry Washam, Maddox Cook, Caine Roberts and Bryant Cook; back row from left, Jayden Skaggs, Beckett Tohill, Ace Eaton, Brody Jones, Eli Muntz, Breckin Johnson, Zac Roberts, Zander Fox, and Jase Sumner. The Wolfpack is coached by Shane Skaggs, Clay Muntz, Taylor Tohill, and Matt Cook.