Wood twins sign with Lindsey Wilson College

When it came time for Jon Wood and Jenna Wood to decide about their future and chose the college they wanted to spend their next four years at, the choice was no surprise. The twin basketball duo, of parents Todd and Jeannie Wood, made their decision to play college basketball and - not surprisingly - they decided to play at the same college.
Last week in a private ceremony, twin siblings Jon and Jenna Wood both signed a letters-of-intent to play basketball at Lindsey Wilson College.
"Getting to play my basketball career along side my sister is amazing, but getting to continue playing at the next level together is a dream come true," Jon Wood stated. "We've worked and supported each other so much growing up, that I couldn't imagine not playing at the same school as my sister. Our schedules will be very similar, so mom and dad won't have to split up as much as they did in high school to watch us play."
For Jenna Wood, playing basketball at the college level has been a childhood dream, but getting to do that alongside her twin brother was even better.
"Ever since I was a middle schooler I knew I wanted to attend the same college as Jon," stated Jenna Wood. "As the beginning of this year approached, everyone kept asking about how I would go about continuing my athletic career if we did not get an offer from the same school really stressed me out. I could not be more thankful that our dream school offered us both to continue our athletic career at the next level."
"I always knew Jon was a great player and he wanted to prove just how good he is," Jenna stated. "He kept working hard and took advantage of the two summers he got to play with Kentucky Premier and the Blue Raiders, and showed just how much he could actually play. I'm so proud of him and I know he will continue to do great things."
With parents who are as just as consumed by basketball than the twins are, the fact that they will continue to play basketball at the same college will make the Wood's family life a little less hectic over the next four years.
"As the mom of twins, it is the ultimate blessing that our twins will get to be together throughout the remainder of their basketball careers while they also have each other to lean on as they take on college together,' their mom Jeannie Wood stated. "It is a reassurance to me that even though they are leaving home, they will still have each other. I love the fact that they chose Lindsey Wilson, because it's far enough away for them to establish some independence yet close enough for me to get there if they need me. It is the answer to my prayers. Not to mention that Todd and I can now attend the same games as their schedules are so similar. We've spent their high school years sometimes running in opposite directions so they would both have a parent there."
For their dad, Todd Wood, he supported whatever college the twins chose, but was thrilled to find out that they chose the same college.
"Both kids have received multiple offers from different schools; however Lindsey Wilson and Centre College were the two schools that made offers to both," stated Todd Wood. "Jenna made it clear early on that they would be attending the same college. The coaches from both of these schools were great, but the kids really felt that Lindsey was the right college for them."
"We feel so fortunate and blessed that not only will they be at college together, but they will get the opportunity to play NAIA Collegiate basketball while they pursue their career dreams," their dad continued. "Several doors opened for Jenna after her team made a state championship run at Rupp Arena, as several more coaches had a chance to make contact with her. Jon has two really good AAU seasons that garnered coaches' attention. Thankfully, Lindsey Wilson was one of those schools that made both an offer."
Not only do the Wood twins share the same birthdate and now will be attending the same college, but they both were part of regional championship teams and got a chance to play in the state tournament.
"When we won the Region Tournament my sophomore year, the feeling was surreal," Jon Wood recalled. "That is a moment every athlete dreams of. It's what we work for. Getting to go on to play in Rupp Arena will be something I'll cherish for the rest of my life, and I'll never forget that feeling when the buzzer went off and Southwestern was on top during the Region final at PC! That game will be forever etched in my memory."
Likewise, Jenna Wood had great memories of a regional title and the unforgettable Lady Warriors' state runner-up run in 2019.
"The feeling of winning a regional championship with not only my teammates but girls who I consider like my own sister was so surreal," Jenna Wood explained. "Every basketball player strives not only for the opportunity to play for a regional title, but to win the regional title. With the final second ticking off the clock and hearing the buzzer go off, all I could think about was this was really happening. We had made it all the way and brought back the schools very first regional title. That alone was something so very special."
"The State Championship Run is something that I do not believe I will be able to describe in words for a long time," Jenna said. "It was such an amazing week. Getting the opportunity to play on Rupp Arena's floor not for just one game, but four games, was a dream come true!"
Ironically, their dad, Todd Wood, got to experience a basketball regional title and play in the state tournament as a standout basketball player for Pulaski County High School.
"Sports, especially basketball, have played such an important part of my life," Todd Wood stated. "I've always had a great love and passion for the game even after my playing days. Having Jon and Jenna enjoy the same love and passion for the game has been a huge blessing to me. They have brought us so much joy and happiness from watching them grow up on the courts, traveling all over the country playing and just perfecting their game."
"Basketball teaches so many life lessons and the twins have made many lifelong friends on this journey," Todd continued. "Jeannie and I will always have such great memories of watching the kids play in three straight state tourney finals in middle school and becoming state champions at an early age to both winning a regional title at Southwestern and making it to Rupp Arena. This is such a great feeling that I can't even begin to express how much it has touched our family. Again, we have been so blessed from their basketball journey."
And while basketball has been a big part of the Wood family, basketball also served as a device to build and even stronger bond between the Wood twins.
"Having a twin has been absolutely amazing when it comes to sports," Jon Wood stated. "We constantly push each other to get better. We support each other in a way people don't know or understand. We love to see the other succeed, and hate to watch the other lose or suffer. I know Jenna always has my back."
Jenna Wood even credited her twin brother of making her a better basketball player.
"Having Jon alongside of me throughout my whole high school journey has been everything I could've ever dreamed and more," Jenna Wood stated. "I wouldn't be the player I am without his help. He pushed me to be not only a better player, but a better person. We are very competitive against one another, but I know that he always has my back and will always be my biggest supporter. After winning Region, Jon was the first one that made it to me on the court and he greeted me with a big hug and said 'You did it'. You're going to play at Rupp Arena. I'm proud of you!'"
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
