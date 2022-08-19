Storylines were abound for the Southwestern Warriors first game of the 2022 season, as they traveled to Madison Southern. Two good friends and former colleagues played against each other, as Jason Foley led his team against former defensive coordinator and now head coach of the Eagles in Mark Payne.
It looked early as if the Payne era for the Eagles would begin with a drubbing of the Warriors, as Madison Southern was up 19-0 early in this one. However, due to a heavy dose of Tanner Wright, including a massive 4 touchdown stat-line, Southwestern would close out the game scoring the final 4 touchdowns of the night, en route to a comeback 27-19 victory over Madison Southern.
The Warriors would receive the ball to open up the game but couldn’t manage much offense in their first drive. The Eagles would then ride a heavy dose of junior Stephen Whitehead in their opening drive to great success. Whitehead would rush for 35 yards in this drive, concluding with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Madison Southern up 7-0 in the first quarter.
After another 3-and-out by the Warriors, the Eagles would take control of the ball once again, and following a pass from junior quarterback Ethan Woods to senior Jayshaun Ethridge that went for 34 yards, they were set up once again in scoring position. Soon after, Whitehead would have his 2nd touchdown of the night following a 5-yard rush, and following a failed point-after attempt, Madison Southern would lead 13-0.
Some signs of life then followed for Southwestern, as senior Mason Hibbard came in at quarterback and found senior Brody Perkins for a massive 51-yard gain to finally put the Warriors on the right side of the field as the first quarter came to a close.
As the second quarter opened, the Warriors had the ball at the goal-line but unfortunately fumbled before crossing the plane, with Eagles’ junior Lukas Mullins recovering the ball for a touchback. It seemed as if the Warriors’ defense would finally stand strong on the next possession, but senior Cade Sullivan would convert a 4th down to keep the Eagles’ drive alive. Another connection between Woods and Ethridge, this one for 56-yards, would result in the 3rd touchdown for Madison Southern, putting them up 19-0.
On the Warriors’ 4th drive of the night, they finally put it all together. Following some tough runs by junior Collin Burton (12 yards) and junior Christian Walden (11 yards), and a 15-yard penalty on Madison Southern, the Warriors finally were able to get on the score board, as Tanner Wright scored his first touchdown of the night with 2:24 left in the 2nd quarter. As the halftime buzzer sounded, the Eagles would hold a 19-6 advantage.
In the 3rd quarter, the Warriors started to get it together, as a Wright rush for 11 yards and 2 passes by Burton for a combined 25 yards got them into scoring position once again. However, an unfortunate fumble around the 8-yard line would result in no points again for Southwestern. The defense of the Warriors would hold the Eagles to no points in the quarter, however, and heading into the 4th quarter Madison Southern was still holding on to a 19-6 lead.
Soon after the 4th quarter started, Southwestern’s Walden would have a 14-yard rush to gain a little bit of momentum for the Warriors. Following a defensive pass interference call on the Eagles, Wright would score his 2nd touchdown of the night, this one from 26 yards out right up the gut, to bring the score to 19-13, the Warriors clawing ever closer.
Once again the Southwestern defense stood strong and once again they had momentum on their side, as soon after they were back in scoring position. Wright would then score his 3rd touchdown of the evening, this one from 21 yards out, as sophomore Shooter Sharp would have a massive block to free up space for the running back. This game was now tied up at 19-19 with 6:34 left in the game, and it was anyone’s game to win or lose.
The Warriors would gain possession of the ball again following a great defensive stand and were right back into scoring position following a Sharp rush for 13 yards and a Wright rush for 10 yards, and another flag on the Madison Southern defense. From there, it was another ‘Wright’ decision for the Southwestern offense, as with 1:11 left to go in the game, the senior running back took it in from 2 yards out for his 4th score of the game. After Walden made a successful 2-point conversion, the Warriors were in the lead for the first time this game.
The Eagles were then in hurry-up mode, as Woods and Ethridge hooked up 2 more times for 37 yards, and Southwestern was called for a defensive pass interference of their own. As it looked like Madison Southern would have the last laugh, junior Tyler Russell would find the quarterback for a loss of 11, and then Hibbard would ultimately come up with a fumble recovery to end the game, as Southwestern would take the comeback victory 27-19.
Hibbard would lead the Warriors with 51 yards passing, Wright would lead them in rushing with 120 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Perkins would lead them in receiving with 3 receptions for 72 yards.
Southwestern will open up their home slate next Friday against West Jessamine, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30.
Stats provided by Michael Gregg of Lake Cumberland Sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.