WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke will be on Triple Crown Wrestling card

RUSSELL SPRINGS – Triple Crown Wrestling is proud to announce that WWE Hall of Fame member and Legend Bushwhacker Luke will be attending Triple Crown Wrestling annual super card on Friday, March 11, at the Old Ferguson Gym in Somerset, Kentucky. A very special Meet & Greet and Autograph Session with Bushwhacker Luke will begin at 4:05 p.m. It is suggested to pre-order your meet & greet tickets early due to availability.
Also, for the first time in nearly a decade in Kentucky, Bushwhacker Luke has also agreed to a one event contract deal with Triple Crown Wrestling to return to the ring. He will be joined in a tag-team with TCW star Jeremy Brake. Their opponents for that night will be Cypher Code, consisting of the tag team of Christopher Alexander Matthews and TCW World Champion Tim Starr. The feud between Jeremy Brake and Tim Starr is at a boiling point. Brake has enlisted the help of Bushwhacker Luke due to the constant interference from members of Cypher Code.
When asked to join in the ranks by Jeremy Brake all that Bushwhacker Luke had to say is, “there is going to be a lot of arm swinging and (butt) kicking.”
In more news from Triple Crown Wrestling, it has just been announced the fifteen year hiatus will end for WWE Legend Tatanka in Kentucky. He will also be in action the very same night at the Old Ferguson Gym. Tatanka has signed a special one event contract with Triple Crown Wrestling for an Eight-Man Elimination Style Tag-Team Match. Impact Wrestling’s Johnny Swinger will also be in action that night as well as the National Wrestling Championship contender Sal Rinauro from the National Wrestling Alliance.
Former MLW Champion Myron Reed will also be in attendance as well as Boogie Woogie Boy Gary Valiant representing the Valiant Family. Former Triple Crown Wrestling Champion Cameron J. Walker vows to climb his way back to the top and show TCW that they need him as their Champion once again.
This will be a night of history for all the wrestling community and a huge benefit to the community of Ferguson, Kentucky. Tickets are available now on www.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.