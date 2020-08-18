Yankees open season with 2-1 win over the Cubs

Reds 4, Braves 4
After six complete innings of baseball, nothing was settled between the Reds and the Braves in Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth baseball action at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. On Monday night at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Field, the Reds and Braves ended the game with a 4-4 tie.
After scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Braves held a 4-2 lead going into the final frame. However, the Reds came up with two big runs in the top half of the sixth and held the Braves defensively in the bottom of the last inning to secure the tie.
In the top of the sixth, the Reds Jace Frye doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch, as Lincoln Helm got on base via a walk. Jace Frye came home on another wild pitch, and Lincoln Helm reached home off an Austin Arms' RBI single to centerfield. In the bottom of the sixth, the Reds loaded the bases but could not score the go-ahead run.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Braves put three runs on the board to take the 4-2 lead. Isiah Lewis hit a two-run double to center field to score Kyndel Allen Reynolds and Raygan New. Jase Combs tripled to the right-center gap to score Isiah Lewis.
For the Reds, Jace Frye had two hits, and scored two runs, while Lincoln Helm had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
For the Braves, Isiah Lewis had a hit, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Jase Combs had a hit and an RBI.
Yankees 2, Cubs 1
In a pitchers' duel, the Yankees scored two runs in the second inning to secure their season-opener win.
The three Yankees pitchers Cayden Cimalla, Dawson Branscum, and Bailey Burton gave up only one hit each, struck out a total of 10 batters and did not allow an earned run. Likewise, the Cubs pitchers Dawson Pyles, Jonah Brock and Colyer White gave up only one hit between the three and did not allow a hit.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Yankees' Brayden Gross tripled to right field to score Caleb Ramsey. Later, Brayden Gross came home on a wild pitch.
In the top of the final frame, the Cubs tried to rally themselves back into the game after their first two batters reached base on back-to-back hit by pitches. Dawson Pyles reached base on error to score Carter Stapp. With runners on first and second and only one out, Yankees' pitcher Bailey Burton struck out the next two batters for the Yankees' win.
For the Yankees, Brayden Gross had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Caleb Ramsey had a hit and scored a run.
For the Cubs, Colyer White hit a perfect 2-for-2, while Dawson Pyles had a hit and drove in a run.
