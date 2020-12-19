2020 was a year unlike in any other.
At the end of every year, since I began writing for the Commonwealth Journal, I always recap the top local sports moments in the Somerset-Pulaski County area in my annual Year in Review.
This year was different, though. I learned to appreciate all of the moments in sports, both the good and the bad. The wins and the losses. The top plays and the not so top plays. The ups and the downs.
For my 2020 Year in Review, I am a little more grateful that I was able to see the touchdowns, to hear the small number of fans in the stands, and taste the pre-packaged food (thanks, Covid!) from the concession stand. Instead of just being thankful for the top moments, I was just glad to have any moments from local sports.
In a year that will always be remembered for many different reasons, let's take a look back at some of the things that stuck out to me in local sports from the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
During his high school career, Macon Wilson spent almost all of his time as a manager for the Somerset boys' basketball team. On February 21st, instead of preparing the uniforms, Wilson got to suit up in a Briar Jumper uniform in the team's Senior Night matchup versus Danville.
It was a night that Wilson will remember forever, as he scored the game's opening and closing baskets in an 82-59 victory. To cap off the night, Wilson was carried off the court by his teammates and members of the student section. Wilson was later selected for the Bill "Mr. Wildcat" Keightley Award for his role in being the team's manager.
For the second straight season, the Somerset Christian Cougars won a state title in KCAA boys' basketball. The Cougars defeated Trinity Christian, 89-59, in early March.
Kirk Stickley's Cougars finished the season with a school-record 26 wins. Somerset Christian also became the second team in KCAA history to win back-to-back state championships.
On Monday, March 9th, I vividly remember sitting at Pulaski County High School watching the 12th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament. What I didn't know is that would be the final basketball game I would watch for the remainder of 2020.
Sports went dark on Friday, March 13th, as the KHSAA postponed the basketball state tournaments and spring sports for the time being due to Covid-19. The hope was to return after a few weeks off, but sadly, there would be no sports until the fall.
No track meets. No baseball or softball games. No tennis matches. I hated for any athlete to miss out on a sports season, but I hated it most for the seniors who never got to have one final year of interscholastic competition.
With numerous guidelines and safety precautions in place, the fall sports season began on September 7th. While event attendance was limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was great to have high school sports back.
Masks. Social distancing. Hand sanitizer. Spread out benches and seating for the athletes. That was the norm for the fall sports season. While the atmosphere was different than usual, the fierce competition on the field and the court was the same.
Cade Sullivan and the Pulaski County Maroons football team opened up their season with a long road trip to Belfry. While the Maroons lost the game, Cade Sullivan will always remember that his late father, Scott Sullivan, was able to make the trip to the mountains to watch him play.
Thanks to the help of Hospice nurse Jerree Humphrey and Dr. Denny Brummett, Scott Sullivan was flown by airplane to Belfry to watch Cade play in his first game of the year. Scott Sullivan, who unfortunately died of cancer this fall, enjoyed watching his son play sports as often as he could.
For the third straight year, the girls' golf team from Pulaski County won the regional title. The Lady Maroons finished 35 points ahead of runner-up Clay County.
Not only did Pulaski County win the team title, but Lady Maroon golfer Anna New tallied the individual championship by shooting a 74. Pulaski County's Brooke Hopkins, who shot a 75, came home in second place.
This past fall saw Somerset Christian transition from the KCAA to the KHSAA. While the Cougars and Lady Cougars will not be able to participate in postseason play this year, they showed that they can compete with Pulaski County, Somerset, and Southwestern. I look forward to the matchups between all four schools as the years go by.
In volleyball, the Southwestern Lady Warriors are always right in the mix of things when it comes to the 12th Region. Melissa Gaunce's team came up one match short of winning another regional title, as they fell to West Jessamine in the regional finals by a score of 3-1. The Lady Warriors finished the year with a 16-6 record.
Somerset football has been around for a very long time, but no female had ever scored during their 100-plus years of football. Madison Ruble changed that this year.
In a 48-14 playoff win over Danville, Ruble became the first female to score in Briar Jumper history. The senior would kick two extra points through the uprights in Somerset's 34-point win.
On the gridiron, Southwestern came up a lone point short to Frederick Douglass in the regional finals in early December. Douglass ran out to a 21-6 lead over the Warriors, but Jason Foley's crew rallied to cut the lead down to one point.
The Warriors' two-point conversion failed, but they showed that they can compete with the big schools. Southwestern finished the year with a 10-2 record, won their second straight district title, and finished as region runner-up for the five consecutive year.
Playing Division-One athletics is tough, but in 2020, there have been a ton of local athletes to sign to play the next level. Pulaski County's Riley Hull signed to play softball with Mississippi State, Somerset's Kade Grundy inked to play baseball at the University of Louisville, Somerset's Kendall Burgess is headed to the University of Notre Dame for track, Somerset's Jonathan Phipps is going to play baseball at Ohio University, Somerset's Kaiya Sheron will play football at the University of Kentucky, and Pulaski County's Tristan Cox is joining the football squad at Purdue University.
Some notable awards and accomplishments came from this group, as Hull was tabbed as the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and Burgess won a virtual long jump national title. Sheron was named the KFCA Class 2A Player of the Year, while Cox was tabbed as the Midway University/KHSAA Football Student-Athlete of the Year.
While 2020 will be a year that will go down as being different, I learned to be grateful for the opportunity to cover high school sports in our area. I am much more appreciative of each game I get to watch now, and I think many of you feel the same way.
As 2020 comes to a close, I hope that you all are staying safe and healthy. As many of you do, I look forward to better days in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.