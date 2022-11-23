The Southwestern Warriors are working toward building a good culture to foster good basketball players. Jeron Dunbar is starting his second season with the Warriors after a bit of a rebuilding year last season. The Warriors finished last season with the typical record you would see from a rebuilding team as well. However, Southwestern is set to improve with a more mature and experienced roster.
The Warriors feature seven seniors, four of which played valuable minutes last year in Campbell Coffey, Heagan Galloway, JJ Hutchinson and Eli Meece. Blake Bolin, Mason Hibbard and Maddox Mink round out the rest of the seniors on the team.
Meece was the leading scorer for Southwestern last season at 14.2 points per game and also buried 70 three-pointers and is expected to take on much of the scoring load after senior Andrew Jones, the second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, graduated. Meece should be one of the leading scorers in the county with his deadly three-point shot. Jones was also the leader in rebounds per game with 8.4 per game, with his post moves and body control on the boards almost certain to be greatly missed.
Galloway, the leading returning rebounder at 3.4 per game, will be expected to rebound efficiently for the Warriors after Jones graduated and the second-leading rebounder, Brody Perkins, elected not to play this season.
Maison Hibbard, Mink, and Bolin all join the team as seniors. Hibbard and Mink are stars on the football team and will be expected to contribute on the court as well. Bolin, the tallest player on the team at 6’7’’, could be an anchor in the paint for coach Dunbar.
The Warriors also have four juniors on the team starting with Hunter Hamm, Collin Hibbard, Connor Hudson, and Cameron Shipp; all part of the team last year and ready to step up as juniors to take the 48th District crown.
Hudson was the third-leading scorer for the Warriors last season at 7.8 points per game and was one of the top three-point shooters on the squad, hitting 32 over the course of the season at a 37.6% clip. He will be expected to take another step forward during his junior season.
The sophomore class has a newcomer to the team in Ian Paris and he’s ready to contribute for the Warriors.
The freshman class features three players in Zachary Hutchinson, Adam Marcum and Jarrett Simpson that are also ready to contribute to the team.
Coach Dunbar has set great expectations for his team in year two at the helm.
“We are looking to show major improvement this season. This team knows my standards and expectations now. Last year, I think they were still trying to figure everything out. We have size and strength this year that we didn’t have last season,” he explained.
He continued on, saying “I look for an exciting season from our players. They have a high ceiling. Once we get everyone in the gym, we should start seeing improvement and better development every day. We just want to represent Southwestern with pride and bring this program back to being a top tier team year in and year out in the 12th Region.”
Southwestern opens up the season on the road on Monday, as they will travel to take on the Berea Pirates at 7:30 p.m.
