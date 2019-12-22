Young Lady Cougars are looking to learn from this season

The Somerset Christian School girls basketball team is looking rebuild after losing six players for last year's team.
"Last season we were a competitive team," Lady Cougars' coach Alan Ricks stated. "We had Alyssa Madonis, Aubrey Cupp, Catherine Smith and Morgan Daniels as seniors. These girls had roles with the team that they performed very well. With Allison Ricks and Ashlan Cunningan we were pretty strong. We added Addison Cunningan last year as a seventh grader and she was.a huge asset. Height and quickness was a big key with her. These girls.put in the work and we ended up with a final four-spot in the state tournament."
The Lady Cougars lost four seniors from last year's squad, and had two players to transfer.
Senior Allison Ricks will be the Lady Cougars' powerhouse player.
She has played for me going on six years," Ricks stated. "She is our team captain and has been for three years now. She is a team leader on and off the court."
Senior Carly Davis has played for the Lady Cougars for the last two seasons. Junior Miranda Thompson is in her sixth year in the Lady Cougars' basketball program.
Eighth-grader Addison Cunnagin will be playing in her second varsity season.
"Our goals this year is to learn to play as a team and use our strengths," Ricks stated. "As always our goal.is to finish strong. We are on a rebuild year due to graduates and transfers."
"We are young and learning is a key," Ricks stated. "Hustle is something we must instill as we grow. As always...One God, One team, One goal."
