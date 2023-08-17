Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping evening of demolition derby action from YnW Promotions on Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 7 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Speedway. This thrilling event promises excitement for all ages with a lineup of exhilarating competitions.
Gates open at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $20 for grandstands, with children 10 and under free, and pits $25.
The different categories on display will be the Minis, with a prize of $1,500, SS Madness, with an $800 prize, Youth Minis, with a $600 prize, and Kids Power Wheel Derby.
For more information about Lake Cumberland Speedway and their upcoming events, make sure to visit their official website at lcspeedway.net. Stay updated on the latest news and updates by following them on social media on Facebook at Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing, on Twitter @lc_speedway and on Instagram @LCSpeedway.
Don’t miss out on this action-packed evening of demolition derby madness. Get your tickets now and be part of the excitement at Lake Cumberland Speedway!
