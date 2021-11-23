Young runners dominate the Burnside Mile

BURNSIDE – The year 2021 saw in-person races return in the Somerset-Pulaski County area after most of the race calendar was wiped out in 2022 due to Covid-19.
A total of 156 runners and walkers converged to Burnside for the mile-long event that raises funds for the Lake Cumberland Runners group to buy running shoes for area track and cross country athletes.
It was a youth movement at the front of the pack in both the male and female divisions, as the average age of the top three finishers in each division was 15.3 years old.
Aiden Tucker, age 19, won the event in a time of 4:54. Trevor Hansen and Caleb Perrin, who both run track and cross country at Southwestern High School, finished second and third, respectively.
A course record was broken in the female division, as Knoxville, Tennessee's Rylee Gifford covered the one-mile course in a time of 5:47. Madeline Peterson and Marlena Sipes were the second- and third-place finishers in the female division, respectively.
In the team standings, Phoenix Racing outlasted Southwestern Cross Country, 52 to 44, to take home the first-place trophy.
The Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series will make its return to the area in 2022 with another action-packed calendar. Stay tuned for updates regarding next year’s run/walk slate.
