Younger Warriors breeze to easy win

The Warrior fans got an glimpse into the future as most of their younger players played nearly the entire game in the Southwestern High School boys basketball team's 86-28 win over Phoenix International on Saturday at the Wigwam.
Junior Lukas Maybrier led the way with 15 points. Brayden Sims scored 12 points, Luke Jacobs scored 11 points, and Evan Smith scored 10 points. Chase Eastham and Jon Wood scored 7 points each. Ethan Meadows scored 6 points, Cameron Pierce scored 5 points, Andrew Jones scored 5 points, Campbell Coffey scored 4 points, Aaron Trammell scored 2 points, and Hunter Coffey scored 2 points.
Southwestern (9-2) will play Clay County on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Wigwam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.