Zach Ousley

Zach Ousley has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. Ousley had a stellar week on the links, shooting scores of 73, 69, 77, and 69 in tournaments played. He also helped lead the Pulaski County Maroons to a 1st place finish in both the Rocket Invitational and the Estill County Invitational.

 CJ File Photo

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

