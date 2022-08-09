...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky,
south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the
following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott,
Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In
northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky,
Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In
southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson,
Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley,
Perry, Pike and Wolfe.
* WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving cold front will help spur the development of
showers and thunderstorms through eastern Kentucky this
afternoon with excessive rainfall a concern. The flash flood
threat continues into Wednesday, when the front moves into
the area prompting additional showers and storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
