Zach Travis, Gavin Stevens named Co-Players of the Year

The Pulaski County High School duo of Zach Travis and Gavin Stevens were an unstoppable force this season on the hardwood for the Maroons. Not only did the two senior play over the rim and excited crowds with their powerful dunks, but were the two guys the Maroons went to when they needed a clutch basketball.
With similar stats and equal importance to the Maroons team, Zach Travis and Gavin Stevens were named Co-Players of the Year on the Commonwealth Journal Boys Basketball All-County Team.
Travis, named to his second straight CJ All-County Team, averaged 15.7 points per game and had 135 rebounds. Travis hit 47 three-pointers at a 32.4 percentage rate. Travis was named CJ All-County Honorable Mention in 2019.
Stevens, who was also named to his second straight CJ All-County Team, averaged 16.0 points per game and had a county-best 236 rebounds. Stevens hit 57 treys and shot at a 82.4 percentage rate at the free throw line. Also, Stevens was named CJ All-County Honorable Mention in 2019.
While Travis and Stevens were tied as the highest vote-getters on the All-County Team, their Pulaski County junior teammate Cayden Lancaster was the next highest vote getter. Lancaster, who was an All-County Honorable Mention candidate last season, averaged 14.7 points per game and pulled down 147 rebounds. Lancaster was also a player who played above the rim and added to the Maroons 'Showtime' dunking game.
Somerset Christian School junior Noah Brummett had a solid year for the Cougars this season with a 13.7 scoring average and 206 rebounds. Brummett hit 72 treys at a rate of 39.3 percent, and hit 79.2 percent for the free throw line.
Southwestern senior Andrew Jones was a double-double machine for the Warriors this season. Jones had a 14.2 scoring average a had a team-best 227 rebounds. Jones hit 75.6 percent from the free throw line and made 27 treys.
In the shadows of a loaded team of Somerset High School seniors from the year prior, sophomore Indred Whitaker had a breakout year for the Briar Jumpers this season. Whitaker had a 13.9 scoring average per game and had 154 rebounds. Whitaker also hit 63 treys with county best 42,3 percent form beyond the arc.
Southwestern junior Eli Meece was the Warriors' floor general at point guard. Meece averaged 14.3 points per game and connected on 57 three-point shots. Meece hit 79.2 percent of his free throws and had 61 rebounds on the year.
Commonwealth Journal All-County Honorable Mention players were Somerset's Jack Harmon, Somerset Christian's Luke Atwood and Brayden Moore.
